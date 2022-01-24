Texas A&M commit Harold Perkins, a 5-star linebacker according to 247Sports, has decommitted from Texas A&M, with plans to announce his next school on Feb. 2, as seen on his Twitter account.
Coming out of Cy Park in Cypress, Perkins is the fourth-ranked player in the nation, top overall player in Texas and the top linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The Aggies put a lot of effort into locking down the Houston area this recruiting season, securing numerous 4-star and 5-star prospects around the metropolitan area including Perkins and 5-star quarterback Conner Weigman.
In what has shaped up to be an all-time recruiting class for the maroon and white, four 4-star athletes have already enrolled in the university, with two more that have already signed their national letters of intent. Perkins will be a tough loss for A&M, but only to its already stellar recruiting process.
Perkins, who visited with the Florida Gators on Jan. 14, has official visits scheduled with the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers within the next week.
