With Texas A&M’s 2-1 start to the season, including a disappointing loss to Appalachian State, the Aggies are on a quest for redemption early this season. The No. 23 Aggies will hit the turf against No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, to kickoff at 6:00 p.m.
The Razorbacks are currently 3-0 to start the season and are looking to extend their win streak against the Aggies after defeating the squad for the first time in almost a decade last year. Here are players to look for in the matchup.
Max Johnson — A&M
Junior quarterback Max Johnson made his debut as the starting quarterback for the Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the anticipated matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.
After the loss in Week 2, A&M was desperate to prove that the poor performance would not set the tone for the rest of their season. Johnson got the job done, proving that he is indeed a playmaker that can lead a team to a much needed win and “weather the storm.”
Still adjusting to the role of starting for the Aggies, Johnson completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown pass and rushed for 23 yards on seven carries.
Johnson’s play was consistent, he managed the ball well for the Aggies and gave fans a glimmer of hope that he can be a solid offensive weapon for the team.
KJ Jefferson — Arkansas
Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson is in his second season as starting quarterback for the Razorbacks. He led Arkansas to the 20-10 win over the Aggies in 2021 and is looking to get the big win again this season.
In Arkansas' Week 3 matchup against Missouri State, Jefferson threw for a season-high 385 yards, three touchdowns and had 19 completions on 31 attempts. The Razorbacks scored a total of five touchdowns to edge out its opponent, one of which Jefferson scored himself when he ran into the end zone with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson is athletic, skilled and able to connect with his offense to get points on the board for his team. A&M’s defense will need to show up big and apply pressure to sophomore running back Raheim Sanders and sophomore wide receiver Matt Landers to give the Aggies some serious stops.
Bryce Anderson — A&M
Bryce Anderson, or should I say, “Mama, there goes that man”?
The freshman defensive back rose to the occasion against Miami’s offense after a highly-debated targeting call led to the departure of senior defensive back Demani Richardson from the game.
The Beaumont native brought a spark to the Aggies’ defense as his speed allowed him to be all over the field making stops. Anderson finished the game as one of the leading tacklers, recording eight tackles total.
The performance put fans on notice and had Aggie twitter buzzing with high praises to Anderson. The Aggies could use Anderson’s young talent to stun Arkansas’ offense Saturday.
I like Bryce Anderson 🤝🏾— Jayden Peevy (@JAYDENPEEVY) September 18, 2022
BRYCE ANDERSON MAKES PLAYS— Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) September 18, 2022
Bryce Anderson playing BIG tonight 👍— TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 18, 2022
Raheim Sanders — Arkansas
When Jefferson connects with sophomore running back “Rocket” Sanders, there is no stopping the duo.
Sanders has speed, like a rocket of course, and is known for making big runs to get the Razorbacks into the red zone to score. In Week 3 against Missouri State, Sanders scored two of five touchdowns made by the team.
Two of Sanders' largest runs were a 43-yard gain and a pass from Jefferson that led to a 73-yard touchdown. These types of offensive gains and abilities to rush can create a stir for A&M’s defense.
Devon Achane — A&M
Devon Achane. Need I say more?
The junior running back is unstoppable, his speed keeps A&M’s opponents on alert and allows him to get the Aggies going offensively.
Against Miami, Achane extended the maroon and white’s lead with a 25-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. The physical playmaker has scored at least one touchdown in every single A&M game this season and has made it clear that he wants more.
Achane’s grit, speed and physicality makes him an offensive threat for the Aggies that could shake up the Razorbacks’ defense.
