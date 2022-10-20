The quest for redemption continues for Texas A&M football. With the Aggies’ 3-3 start to the season, the matchup against South Carolina is crucial as A&M looks to extend its win streak to 9-0 over the Gamecocks.
The maroon and white will hit the turf against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22, to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
Here are players to look for in the matchup.
Spencer Rattler — South Carolina
The Gamecocks are on a three-game win streak after back-to-back losses early in the season against No. 16 Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia.
Redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Rattler is in his first season with South Carolina and has led the Gamecocks to four wins so far this season.
The Oklahoma transfer has suffered with turnovers as he is still settling in but plays well in recovering, especially when he is able to connect with fifth-year wide receiver Jalen Brooks and redshirt sophomore running back MarShawn Lloyd to get points on the board for his team.
In Week 6 against Kentucky, Rattler completed 14 of 19 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown pass.
Rattler’s play will be key as South Carolina seeks its first win over A&M.
Demani Richardson — A&M
The senior defensive back is all about making big stops and has recorded three double-digit tackle games so far this season, including a season-high 12 tackles in the loss to No. 1 Alabama.
Richardson not only plays well defensively but continues to prove that he is made for major moments.
In Week 4 against Arkansas, sophomore defensive back Tyreek Chappell recovered a much-needed fumble for the Aggies. Chappell found himself tied up with a defender when Richardson made a major move by taking the ball from Chappell and scoring a touchdown with the 81-yard fumble return.
The defensive back is athletic, skilled and the ultimate play maker.
The Aggies could use Richardson’s defense to apply pressure and help shake up the Gamecocks.
MarShawn Lloyd — South Carolina
When Spencer connects with Lloyd, the Gamecocks are destined to score.
The redshirt sophomore has grit and speed making him second in the SEC with seven rushing touchdowns for 434 yards.
In their first SEC win against Kentucky, Lloyd capitalized off of a fumble on the opening play of the game by scoring a 2-yard touchdown, ultimately setting the tone for the Gamecocks.
In a matchup against Charlotte, Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Lloyd’s offensive gains and ability to rush can create a problem for the Aggie defense.
Moose Muhammad III — A&M
Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III has embodied the “next man up” mentality, stepping up after senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was injured earlier this season.
Muhammad is still adjusting but has proved that he can be an offensive weapon for the Aggies.
In the loss to Alabama, Muhammad scored the first touchdown for the Aggies in the second quarter. The 5-yard pass came from sophomore quarterback Haynes King and is one of two touchdowns this season for Muhammad along with a total of 199 receiving yards.
The Aggie offense will need Muhammad’s scoring ability to edge out South Carolina.
Nick Emmanwori — South Carolina
Freshman defensive back Nick Emmanwori is a threat for any opponent of the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina native has risen to the occasion after injuries have left a few of the team's defensive threats unavailable this season.
The true freshman is not afraid of the bright lights and creates constant pressure defensively for the squad.
Emmanwori leads the team with 37 total tackles, 31 of them being solo tackles.
He proved himself unstoppable in the first starts of his collegiate career in weeks 2 and 3 against No. 16 Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia. Leaving it all on the field, Emmanwori recorded 11 tackles and a season-high 14 solo tackles against the Tide.
With his strength and ability to make stops, Emmanwori could cause a stir for the Aggie offense.
