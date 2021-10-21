After a huge win on the road in Missouri, No. 17 Texas A&M will travel back home to face off against South Carolina. Here are the five players to look for in the upcoming SEC matchup.
Jaylan Foster - South Carolina
After spending two years as a walk-on, the senior safety is now one of the most dangerous defensive backs in the league.
Jaylan Foster is tied for first in the FBS in interceptions with four, two of which came in South Carolina’s first conference matchup against No. 1 Georgia. He also ranks third in the SEC in total tackles, recording 58 through seven games. Expect him to be a thorn in the secondary for the Aggies.
Kenyon Green - A&M
For the second time this season, junior guard Kenyon Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after a monster performance against Missouri. Green transitioned to left guard after playing left tackle the week before against Alabama, with the return of fifth-year left tackle Jahmir Johnson.
The offensive line made a huge impact in both the running and passing game for the Aggies. It opened gaps for A&M’s duo running backs to fly for 292 yards total in the game. In pass protection, the line allowed redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada to throw for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the offensive line has grown significantly over the past few games.
“I am very proud of our team,” Fisher said. “I thought the front guys did an excellent job, for the most part, [in] being physical.”
Kai Kroeger - South Carolina
Sophomore punter Kai Kroger showed his leg power in South Carolina’s Saturday, Oct. 16, win against Vanderbilt. An incomplete pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Doty to senior tight end Nick Muse set up a fourth-and-9 for the Gamecocks and a career-high 70-yard punt for Kroger.
The Aggies forced six punts on 12 drives last week against Missouri. If they maintain this defensive front, expect a field day for Kroger on multiple Gamecock fourth downs.
Isaiah Spiller - A&M
Junior running back Spiller had an impressive performance on the road against Missouri. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry on 20 attempts, accompanied by a 48-yard touchdown halfway through the first quarter.
Spiller currently ranks third in the SEC in running backs with 659 total rushing yards. A&M is 4-1 in games where Spiller receives 15 or more carries. Expect the Aggies to stick to the running game as they face a defense which has given up 151.3 rushing yards per game this season and 10 rushing touchdowns.
“The O-line did a great job [against Missouri],” Spiller said. “It was just reading it, you know, hitting it; so that’s what I did.”
Zeb Noland - South Carolina
Last weekend, the former graduate assistant coach came in for the Gamecocks’ last possession of the game and put together a 75-yard drive to give them the late 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt.
In just four games and three starts, Noland has a 3-1 record and has thrown for 482 yards and six touchdowns total.
“People forget we were 2-0 and driving down the field against Georgia on the opening drive when Zeb got hurt,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. “He continues to operate at a high level for us.”
