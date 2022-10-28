Texas A&M football is looking uncomfortable halfway through the season as they sit last in the SEC West with an overall record of 3-4, only one win in conference play. However, the Aggies are finally back home after a devastating road adventure to face a conference foe who is coming off a similar away-game defeat.
Here’s a list of players to watch out for on both sides of the ball as the Ole Miss Rebels march into Kyle Field:
Jaxson Dart — Ole Miss
This sophomore quarterback is coming off his most devastating performance this season. Jaxson Dart completed 19 of his 34 passing attempts; however, he was receiving pressure all day in the backfield after his offensive linemen decided to not show up to Tiger Stadium. He was sacked three times and was hurried on seven different occasions.
Dart has 1,771 yards in the air this season, has 11 passing touchdowns. The Ole Miss offensive line has done a good job of protecting Dart throughout the season, and if they allow him to get going, it’s going to be a long day for the maroon and white secondary.
Conner Weigman — A&M
Not many people expected this freshman quarterback to be starting this early in the season under these circumstances, but here we are.
Sophomore quarterback Haynes King is expected to play this Saturday; however, if he underperforms or exits the game with another injury, Conner Weigman is expected to take the spot. This five-star prospect came in late in the 30-24 loss to South Carolina and put on an average performance. He completed eight of his 15 passing attempts for 91 yards and showed glimpses of star material with a 15-yard pass to freshman tight end Donovan Green for a first down and a 24-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III the play after.
If Weigman comes in or gets the start, expect him to put on a promising performance and spark a flame into a maroon and white offense that looks burnt out.
Quinshon Judkins — Ole Miss
Ole Miss has a freshman star of its own who has had quite the season in the Rebel backfield.
Running back Quinshon Judkins is second in the SEC in rushing yards with 831 and is coming off his third game of the season with over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Judkins is first in the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 12, and from past games, he looks like a consistent target when the Rebels reach the red zone.
If Judkins struggles to get anything going on the field, don’t be surprised if junior running back Zach Evans, who has 605 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, comes in and sparks momentum in Ole Miss’ offense.
Evan Stewart — A&M
With senior wide receiver Ainias Smith out for the season with an injury and freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall out the rest of the season due to suspension, this freshman wideout will now have to take on more responsibility throughout the remainder of the season.
Evan Stewart has shown assurance as the Aggies’ WR1 for years to come after his past two performances. The maroon and white’s leading receiver has 390 yards on 32 receptions and a touchdown so far this season. Stewart is seventh in the SEC in total receptions and 15th in receiving yards.
With the lack of talent now at the receiver position, expect Stewart to continue his dominance for the rest of the season.
AJ Finley — Ole Miss
Enough of the offense, who do you need to look out for on the defensive side of the ball?
This senior safety has been an issue to opposing teams all season long and will continue this mayhem if he isn’t stopped. AJ Finley is second on the team in total tackles this season with 55 and has 30 individual tackles. Finley leads the team in interceptions with two and has the same amount of pass deflections. The Alabama native has also forced and recovered a fumble.
Finley is a turnover machine, so the Aggie offense needs to focus on holding on to the ball when running and be careful when passing so there won’t be any momentum shifts.
