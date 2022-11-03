Texas A&M football continues to look for a big break as they currently sit 3-5 overall this season, with one conference win. The squad returns home again this week after a close 31-28 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss last week.
Here are five players to look for as the Aggies and Gators battle it out on Kyle Field:
Anthony Richardson — Florida
Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson is coming off a loss from No. 1 Georgia. Richardson completed 18 of his 37 passing attempts for 271 yards. The Florida native was under a lot of pressure as he was sacked three times and hurried all game by the Bulldogs’ defense.
Richardson has recorded 13 touchdowns this season with 1,638 passing yards. Although the Gators have struggled to claim victories this season, Richardson knows how to connect with his offense to get his team on the board.
The Aggies will need to contain Richardson and limit his ability to connect with his playmakers.
Conner Weigman — A&M
It is no secret that A&M has struggled offensively game after game this season. Still searching for consistency, the team has had its fair share of trials when it comes to the quarterback position.
Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman made his debut as quarterback for the Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 29, in a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Weigman was the third quarterback to start a game for the Aggies this season after both junior Max Johnson and redshirt sophomore Haynes King suffered injuries.
Although the maroon and white did not get the win over the Rebels, Weigman put on a performance that many had been looking for in the Aggies all season.
Weigman completed 28 of 44 passes for 338 yards, the most by a true freshman in program history, and four touchdowns, the most in an Aggie game since 2020. The true freshman led the offense and managed the ball well for the Aggies, giving fans hope that his first performance can be built upon to create stability on offense.
Montrell Johnson Jr. — Florida
When Richardson connects with sophomore running back Montrell Johnson Jr., the Gators are bound to score.
The Ragin' Cajuns transfer is in his first season with the Gators, but he has proven himself to be an offensive threat, recording a touchdown in six of the eight games played by the Gators this season.
Johnson has 449 yards on the ground so far this season for seven touchdowns. His longest run came in a matchup against South Florida for 62 yards, leading to a touchdown.
If Johnson gets going, he could bring a spark for the Gators and cause some chaos for the Aggie defense.
Evan Stewart — A&M
This has been the season of the freshman for the Aggies, as Evan Stewart adds to the depth of true freshman talent on this team.
Freshman to freshman, Weigman was able to find the wide receiver for six catches and a touchdown against Ole Miss, his second of the season.
Stewart is a skilled playmaker recording 478 receiving yards for 38 receptions and two touchdowns this season.
A&M could put up big numbers against Florida if Stewart gets continued touches on the ball.
Amari Burney — Florida
Over the weekend, Florida Gators coach Billy Napier dismissed redshirt sophomore linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. from the team. Cox recorded 35 total tackles and two sacks through eight games for the Gators.
With the dismissal of one of its top defenders, the Gators’ defense will be looking to fill the gap.
Senior linebacker Amari Burney will be the guy as he has made a major impact on Florida’s defense this season. Burney has picked up 51 tackles, 30 are solo with four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Burney is a tough defender that can shake up the offensive scheme of the maroon and white.
