Seven days without football may make one weak, however it strengthened the athletes of Texas A&M football, mentally and physically.
On Monday, Nov. 1, head coach Jimbo Fisher and his No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies met with the media to discuss the benefits of the bye week and Saturday’s Nov. 6 matchup against No. 12 Auburn.
Here’s what we learned:
Bigger stage
Southeastern Conference fans have seen a collection of unexpected outcomes and increased competition which will progress as bowl season approaches. When two ranked SEC opponents go head-to-head in one of the biggest stages in college football, it will be a battle until the clock hits 00:00. Auburn is 4-0 at Kyle Field and will be ready to defend its undefeated record.
If Auburn wins out, the Tigers are on their way to the SEC Championship. However, if the Aggies win out and Alabama adds one more loss, they will land the spot. The future of both teams’ seasons rides on Saturday’s matchup, and neither team will let up easily.
“We have a lot of belief in ourselves. Auburn is coming off of a big win, and it’s gonna be a great game,” junior running back Isaiah Spiller said. “That’s why you come to A&M, to play games like these.”
“Remember November”
Fisher is one of the most well-known active college football coaches because of his accomplishments, but he is also known for his memorable sayings and comparisons. At Monday’s press conference, Fisher stressed the phrase “Remember November.” The final games played determine the fate of every team and since the Aggies have two losses, wins showing their improvement as a team are crucial for post-season success. Since every SEC West team has at least one loss, Week 13 will likely determine the winner of the west.
“Remember November,” Fisher said. “You put yourself in a position to be relevant going into the month of November. We [also] have to be relevant each week and each day and not worry about the overall outcome of things.”
One day at a time
Coming off a bye week, the Aggies got a chance to recover and heal a few bangs and bruises accumulated over their eight consecutive weeks of play. In addition, they were able to focus on little details of their game that needed fixing. Throughout the season, Fisher and his players have emphasized the importance of staying true to the process and concentrating on the task at hand, while blocking out the outside noise. With chances of a playoff contention still alive, Fisher said it is essential for his players to not get ahead of themselves.
“It’s one day at a time,” Fisher said. “Your mind can’t be somewhere else. The key to being able to handle big moments, big games and the whole situation of playing well for a complete game is preparation.”
Doubt turned into confidence
Because of A&M’s No. 4 finish last season, the Aggies had high playoff expectations going into the fall of 2021. Challenges and injuries may be a part of the game, but A&M’s young offensive line and injured first-string quarterback Haynes King have made overcoming adversity more difficult. After losses from Arkansas and Mississippi State, players like junior tight end Jalen Wydermeyer began to doubt themselves, knowing they would have to fight for every win. Not long after, a switch flipped and the Alabama win lit a fire inside these players and spread contagious confidence throughout the locker room. Not only has the team gained confidence in their individual performances, but each player knows the team is capable of performing at the highest level.
“We know that we can still do some amazing things, and we see how good of a team that we can be,” Wydermeyer said. “We have not reached our full potential and we know that.”
