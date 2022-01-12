If Texas A&M men’s basketball doesn’t have your attention by now, its 3-0 Southeastern Conference start commands it.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, A&M topped the Ole Miss Rebels and extended its conference record to 3-0 and season record to 14-2.
Here’s what we learned from the 67-51 win over Ole Miss at Reed Arena:
Versatility is key
In the first half, 12 different scholarship athletes played and contributed to A&M’s win. In addition, bench players have been making a difference throughout the entire season. The youth of the A&M program proves that a team does not always need experience to succeed quickly. Each athlete, when playing at their best, provides a different aspect to the team, and coach Buzz Williams said the depth of the team is something that gives them a significant advantage.
“I think when all 12 can be the best version of themselves ... I like the versatility of it as long as they're being the best version of who they can be,” Williams said. “They like being around one another and have chemistry and comradery.”
In fact, bench player and graduate guard Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, averaging 13.2 points a game. Despite not being a starter, Jackson has found a way to make an impact on the court.
Coleman’s quick start
Right off the jump, sophomore forward Henry Coleman III took it upon himself to assert his place on the court. Just in the first half, the transfer from Duke went 6-6 in the first 11 minutes of the game. Not only did he dominate on offense, but he also finished the night with six rebounds and an aggressive performance for the Aggies. Coleman said he found his rhythm, but his success is also a reflection of his teammates.
“We're a gritty team,” Coleman said. “We're a hungry team. We're young. Everyone is still learning, and we're learning to be the best version of Texas A&M that we can."
Home court advantage
As students return to campus after winter break, the environment at Reed Arena gets louder with each game. With Tuesday night's win at home, the Aggies are now 10-0 at Reed Arena this season. The crowd contributed to the game heavily by counting down the shot too early, tricking the Rebels into firing shots before the shot-clock violation went off. Unlike Ole Miss, the Aggies stayed calm and collected and took their time with possessions. Junior guard Tyrece Radford said it was helpful in slowing down the pace of the game and executing as expected.
“[We] didn’t rush it, even when the opponents saw the shot-clock going down,” Radford said. “We did a good job of staying calm and handling the situation right.”
Hungry for more
The Aggies are headed into Columbia, Mo., to take on Missouri Saturday, Jan. 15. The Aggies have gotten comfortable with the 12th Man behind them at Reed. This will be the Aggies’ third road matchup of the season, but Coleman and Radford said they will be ready regardless.
“Coach preaches to us every day at practice that you have to BYOE: Bring Your Own Energy,” Coleman said. “We have to prepare to bring our own energy. When you consistently [do that], it becomes second nature for us."
“It starts in practice, too,” Radford said. “Everybody has those days when they don’t want to be there, you just have to be there in the moment and bring your own energy.”
