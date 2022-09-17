According to Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247, part of the 247Sports network, four Texas A&M freshmen have been suspended from Saturday, Sept. 17’s game against No. 13 Miami.
According to the initial report, the four players — cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie and wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall — will be suspended for at least the first half, potentially up to the full game.
As well, according to a tweet by TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, the disciplinary action is a result of a missed curfew by the freshmen.
Stewart is tied for a team-high 10 catches on the season along with 105 yards, a mark behind just senior Ainias Smith. Marshall is tied for third on the team in receptions with four catches for 41 yards.
Harris has seen a decent number of snaps to start the season as well, recording five total tackles. Bouie only played in the season opener and did not record a statistic.
