Following No. 21 Texas A&M’s 41-38 upset over the then-No. 1 University of Alabama, three A&M players were honored with Southeastern Conference Player of the Week accolades.
The league office made the announcement Monday, Oct. 11. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore running back Devon Achane collected SEC Special Teams Player of the Week and senior defensive lineman Tyree Johnson was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Sophomore defensive back Antonio Johnson said when a program performs well at all three levels of the game, they are virtually impossible to beat.
"In order to play in that rare air, you have to be able to perform in all three levels of the game,” Johnson said. “On Saturday, we were able to compete at a high level in all three levels. When you do that, you're hard to beat."
Cleaning up the @SEC Awards for Week 6⃣
Against the Crimson Tide, Calzada was 21 for 31 on attempted passes, throwing for an additional 285 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to his first interception in the second quarter, the signal caller was 10 for 10 with 123 passing yards.
Achane earned Special Teams Player of the Week as a result of his 96-yard kickoff return, taking the ball to the house to extend the Aggies’ lead to 31-17. This play was immediately following Alabama blocking a punt from sophomore punter Nik Constantinou, and was recovered for a touchdown. Achane and the rest of A&M’s kickoff return unit are ranked second in the nation, averaging 45 yards per return.
Johnson posted his best numbers of the season against the Tide and was credited with four stops on the night. The Washington, D.C. native posted two sacks accompanied with a total of nine yards lost.
A&M returns to action in an away faceoff against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 16 for the second 11 a.m. kickoff of the season, to be broadcasted live on the SEC Network.
