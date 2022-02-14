Super Bowl 56 saw the Los Angeles Rams squeak past the Cincinnati Bengals with a last-minute game-winning touchdown.
For the fourth season in a row, Texas A&M saw an alumnus of the program play in the big game, with five Aggies participating in various capacities on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Three Aggies earned rings with the Rams this season. Von Miller, a seven-time All-Pro edge rusher and an A&M football player from 2007-2010, decked out his hand with a second Super Bowl ring to pair with the one from his Super Bowl MVP performance in Super Bowl 50. Miller had two sacks against the Bengals, tallying an NFL-record 4.5 career sacks in the Super Bowl.
Bobby Brown III, 2018-2020, played defensive tackle for the Rams, rotating in for 10 games this season. With only 46 players on each team’s 53-man roster allowed to be active, Brown was inactive for the Super Bowl after playing snap in the Rams’ previous three playoff games.
On Cincinnati’s side of the ball, two Aggies were a part of the Bengals’ squad. Running back Trayveon Williams, 2016-2018, is best known by Aggies for his game-winning touchdown at the end of the eight-overtime 74-72 battle against the LSU Tigers. Williams was in a similar boat to Brown, finding himself inactive for the game.
Two Aggies finished the season on practice squads for the Super Bowl teams as well: linebacker Anthony Hines III, 2017-2020, of the Rams and lineman Keaton Sutherland, 2015-2018, of the Bengals.
