On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Texas A&M football announced its schedule for the 2023 season. Here’s which 12 matchups are on the docket for next fall:
Sept. 2: New Mexico at Kyle Field
Sept. 9: Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Sept. 16: ULM at Kyle Field
Sept. 23: Auburn at Kyle Field
Sept. 30: Arkansas, Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Oct. 7: Alabama at Kyle Field
Oct. 14: Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Oct. 28: South Carolina at Kyle Field
Nov. 4: Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.
Nov. 11: Mississippi State at Kyle Field
Nov. 18: ACU at Kyle Field
Nov. 25: LSU at Tiger Field in Baton Rouge, La.
With seven home games on the books, players and fans alike can look forward to a hefty dose of Kyle Field magic, without three consecutive September home games. The Aggies don’t play more than two home games in a row, and the Alabama matchup will return to College Station, with their last Texas matchup ending in a 41-38 upset over The Crimson Tide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.