History has been made, and Texas A&M has officially compiled the best recruiting class ever documented in the modern era of recruiting.
During the fourth quarter of the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game, 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins decided to join the No. 1 class in the nation. Perkins, out of Cypress, is the No. 1 player in Texas and the No. 5 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
Perkins' commitment increased A&M’s 247’s recruiting composite points to 328.82, topping Alabama’s 2021 recruiting point total of 327.76.
Perkins said he committed to A&M for College Station’s close proximity to Houston, and because it was a good fit for him as a player.
“I just felt like it was right for me and my family,” Perkins said.
Perkins was one of 16 Aggies who participated in the UA All-American Game and will officially ink his college decision on National Signing Day on Feb. 2.
However, A&M’s 2022 class is not done yet.
Omari Abor, a 4-star edge who committed to Ohio State at halftime of the UA game, revealed he would still like to take a visit to A&M before National Signing Day. In addition, A&M prospect and 5-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart will announce his college decision on National Signing Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.