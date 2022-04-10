In the mayhem of Ring Weekend in College Station, many Texas A&M student-athletes caused even more mayhem on the track and field.
On April 8-9, 10 schools competed in the 44 Farms Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The Aggies’ track and field team won a total of 11 events in the two-day competition.
On Day 1, A&M won three events and took first, second and third place in the women’s javelin competition.
Freshman Lianna Davidson finished first in the event at 170-0/51.82m, followed by freshman Katelyn Fairchild at 167-2/50.96m, and senior Natalie Scheifele took the last spot on the podium in the women’s competition at third at 123-7/37.67m.
For the men, sophomore Julian Stoicovicie won the javelin with a throw of 188-5/57.43m.
As for women’s pole vault, freshman Heather Abadie won the event with an outdoor season-best at 13-7.75/4.16m. This leap placed her fourth in all-time A&M school history.
Junior Allyson Andress competed in the heptathlon of 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.
The Glen Rose native finished Day 1 with 3,261 points. She clocked in a 14.51 in the 100-meter hurdles, leaped a 5-8.75/1.75m in the high jump event, threw a 36-4.25/11.08m shot put and clocked in at 25.54 in the 200-meter dash — all personal bests for Andress.
Day 2 of the 44 Farmer Invitational resulted in eight first-place finishes and an all-time record for a Michigan native.
Graduate Annie Fuller marked her 3,000-meter steeplechase debut on April 9 and finished victorious with a school record of 10:24.38.
“She’s a talented young lady,” Henry said. “She’s a miler that can run pretty fast, and it was good to see that school record from her in her first career steeplechase race.”
The Aggies swept another event in the 800-meter run with senior Gavin Hoffpauir leading the pack. Hoffpauir finished first with a personal best time of 1:52.11, followed by sophomore Cooper Cawthra clocked in at 1:52.25 and sophomore Victor Zuniga followed right behind in third at 1:52.84.
In the 1,500-meter, junior Eric Casarez finished first with a personal best at 3:51.19, and in the women’s 100-meter dash, senior Deshae Wise clocked in at 13.17 to also win her event.
A&M men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay teams put the cherry on top of a successful meet and won both of its events. The men’s group of freshmen Cutler Zamzow, Ashton Schwartzman, Sam Whitmarsh and junior James Smith II finished at 3:10.42. The women’s quartet of freshmen Baily Goggans and Kennedy Wade and seniors Jaevin Reed and Jania Martin clocked in at 3:36.35 in their event.
Andress finished the heptathlon with a personal best of 5,093 points and finished third overall.
A&M track and field will next travel to Gainesville, Fla., to compete in the two-day Tom Jones Memorial meet on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.