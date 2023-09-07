Following a 52-10 Week 1 victory, Aggie football travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes for the second-straight year, and co-hosts Hunter Mitchell and Cade Harris break down players to watch and keys to the game for Week 2.
Episode 42: Calling me from Miami (football)
- By Hunter Mitchell @HunterM1001 and @CadeHarris_
-
- Updated
- 0
This Week's Print: September 7, 2023
Our Latest Maroon Life: Fall Sports 2023 Preview
Stand Locations
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.