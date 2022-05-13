I have rewritten this about a thousand times. I am not a writer, despite my degree in journalism. My “Aggie story” began when my mom woke me up for school one morning and said I had been accepted to a university, whose campus I had never seen, for a major I chose on a whim — thanks mom for reading my emails by the way. Saying I don’t regret a thing would be a lie, but considering where I ended up, I think my story has a pretty good ending. So, thank you to everyone who has helped me and challenged me along the way.
To Texas A&M Club Swimming: Thank you for an amazing three years getting to compete with and lead the team. I am so proud of the growth the program has seen, and the growth I have seen in myself. I may not wear the A&M cap anymore, but my love for swimming (maybe not butterfly) will remain forever.
To The Battalion: While some days I wish I had just accepted that job at Smoothie King my freshman year, I would not trade this experience for anything. I have had some of my hardest days in the newsroom, along with my greatest triumphs. I feel certain The Battalion will continue to thrive, just as it has for 129 years.
I’ll never forget the phone call I made to my parents when I thought I would be losing my job, courtesy of President Banks. Or the following day on a Zoom call with her fighting for the future of The Battalion, saying I was disappointed in her decision. Katherine, if I see you on graduation day as I walk across the stage, all the love.
To my friends: The connections I have made here at A&M are so much greater than I ever imagined. I can’t say I am not nervous about starting a new chapter, but I know I will always have my people. I consider it a privilege you make it so difficult to leave. Dang it, why do y’all have to make graduating so hard?
To my family: Know that your love and support has never gone unnoticed. Because of your trust in me, I have created a life here in Aggieland that I will always call my second home. Blaine, I pray I continue being a role model to you, hopefully a good one most of the time. Mom and dad, I pray I always make you proud. Thank you for the check-ins, the random lunches and the weekends at home. It all means so much to me. I can’t wait to see you on Friday, I already bought some waterproof mascara.
I remember walking through the Memorial Student Center bookstore with my mom during my New Student Conference. I saw a shirt with Texas A&M College of Liberal Arts on it, and asked if I could get it. She told me, “Maybe wait and see if you stick with it.” Well, I guess I can get my shirt now, or maybe just a nap.
Cori Eckert is a journalism senior and design editor and student business manager for The Battalion.
