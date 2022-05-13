As a graduate, I can look back at my four years and see many missteps.
I can see insecurities and irresponsible behaviors that would’ve saved me a lot of trouble had I known what I now do. I can see a once bright, excited girl quickly evolve into the opposite. I can see a lot of things, to some, worth changing.
However, I wouldn’t go as far. Would I have preferred to have avoided debilitating depression? Sure. I’m positive that a certain specific incident would’ve avoided a lot of pain and grief. I could’ve forgone an eating disorder and chronic panic attacks. I’m sure a lot of these things not happening would’ve made college a bit more manageable, but honestly, I wouldn’t change it.
The woman I am now wouldn’t be without those experiences. They were painful experiences, ones I wouldn’t wish for anyone. They were experiences, however, that shaped and sculpted me into the person I am. Without those moments in time, I wouldn’t have had the perspective to write what I have written or be who I have been.
Pain is unavoidable, but our pain also has the ability to forge a stronger, more audacious individual. Pain has the potential to teach and with that, I hope that I was able to give perspective to someone, anyone through my writing.
College wasn’t all doom and gloom.
During my four years here at Texas A&M, I joined a sorority that led me to astonishing women who will stand at my altar and also pick me up when I fall. I joined Fish Camp where I met phenomenal people and transitioned A&M freshmen into the Aggie family.
Writing for The Battalion wasn’t on my radar, though. While I have always been far more successful in English and history than math and science, writing wasn’t something I did other than for school papers. It took a friendly boy who put the idea on my course by a simple suggestion. After many controversial opinion columns — here I am over a year later saying farewell.
Writing for this incredible newspaper gave me perspectives that I had never thought of before. It challenged me and made me think more critically about why I believe what I do. It gave me thick skin because despite any of my opinions’ justification, not everyone will agree with them.
Growing up, my parents refused to talk politics with me unless I had well researched the topic — funny how things come full circle. I’ve been able to write about topics I hadn’t realized I was so passionate about. I’ve been able to give people a voice, while finding my own. I’ve upset people, but I’ve also given them something to think about.
This university is a special place — it will lead you toward a road less traveled and one you’ll never expect. It’s hard, but it’s worth it. The road I traveled was a fierce ride, but one that has led me to the now, and I’m so grateful that it did.
For the final time, I will leave you with this: be kind to others, be willing to listen and Gig ’em Ags.
Kaelin Connor is a psychology senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.
