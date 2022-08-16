Howdy, Class of 2026! I’m thrilled to welcome you to our humble maroon and white university! Texas A&M has over 5,200 acres to call your own and a growing family of more than 73,000 students.
Welcome to you, #73,001!
You are now officially a student of Texas A&M University. Congratulations! If it wasn’t already clear from your New Student Conference, or NSC, you’ll find that A&M is positively brimming with idiosyncrasies. To put it plainly: we put the cult in agriculture. And we’re whoopin’ proud of it.
I was in your place a year ago, newly inducted into the Aggie family and staring my first semester in the face. The experience is daunting; living in a new place, freshly independent, often rooming with someone you don’t even know.
It’s intimidating, and that’s okay. That roommate might be a complete stranger now, but before you know it you guys will be going to Howdy Week activities together and commiserating about ornery professors into the wee hours of the night!
Or not — that’s okay too. I never really got along with my roommate. Regardless, one thing’s for sure: your roomie will walk through that door at the most inopportune times, guaranteed. They’ve got a knack for it. It’s all part of the college experience!
In many ways, college life is going to be very different from anything you’ve done before. But I have faith in you! It’s my hope that, once you’re done reading this, you’ll have a few pointers to succeeding here in Aggieland.
As far as classes go, college is very different from high school. There are no assigned seats, but wherever you sit for your first class is usually where you’ll stay. Also, you don’t have to ask to go to the bathroom — just leave as quietly as you can.
You’ll need to get textbooks yourself, which is a huge ordeal. Make sure to order them online so you’re not waiting hours to check out. That’s not an exaggeration — I stood in line for two and a half hours to get books for my first semester!
Classes and homework assignments can be hard to keep up with. Look at Google Calendar as the Igor to your Dr. Frankenstein — it’ll give you a schedule, reminders, everything. Put all your stuff in there and color code like you’re Professor Utonium. It helps, I promise.
Another way to keep up is to find your study rhythm. There are lots of study space options on campus, from the communal tables at Evans Library to private rooms in Zachry. Pro tip: soundtracks make for amazing study music! I recommend Bloodborne and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
As important as it is, studying isn’t everything — make sure you’re having some fun, too! A&M has over 1000 clubs, most of which will be out on display during MSC Open House. Go find something you enjoy and have some fun!
As great as this sounds, I should warn you: life in Aggieland isn’t all good bull.
As a rule of thumb, always keep an umbrella on you. Rain here is sneaky, and if you’re not used to our fat Texas raindrops … get ready. Also, a word of caution: that puddle is deeper than it looks.
Police out here are as thirsty as the bootchasers. They hand out tickets like nobody’s business, so make sure you follow the speed limit and drive like Meemaw is in the passenger seat.
The cops will also get you for jaywalking off campus. If there’s not a crosswalk, don’t cross there! This includes going diagonally at stoplights. Just wait the extra light cycle — it’s not worth a ticket, trust me.
Don’t let any of that scare you, though. A&M is a fantastic university, and I have no doubt you’ll thoroughly enjoy your time here.
Now, for my last and most important piece of advice: keep your head up.
Some days you gig ‘em, some days you get gigged — that’s just the way it goes. College comes with some wild highs and lows. Just keep your eyes on the prize and keep fighting!
Charis Adkins is an English sophomore and opinion writer for The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.