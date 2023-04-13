Look, I get it, you’re tired of going to Whataburger and Cane’s. You’re afraid to venture outside of your normal go-to’s and suggest a new, potentially awful place to go eat with your friends just to be let down and ridiculed.
Completely understandable, as going outside of your food comfort zone can be scary, so you settle for the same-old, same-old.
You’ve become basic. Not to worry. Here are the top seven restaurants in the Bryan-College Station area that are sure to spice up your palette.
The Milkshake Bar
Up first, we’ve got Chill … The Milkshake Bar. This modern take on a classic concept is oh so good.
From dozens of stellar milkshake options served so thick they practically give you a PVC pipe to suck it through, to the grilled cheese sandwiches you can pull apart stretching from one side of the room to the other, this place is the ultimate hangout spot after classes.
It’s right around the corner from campus on Texas Avenue, so what are you waiting for? Go show this local business some love. I mean, c’mon, they’re the “best place to get a milkshake” in all of Texas, according to USA Today.
Despite “Chill … ” usually coming from the mouth of a frat bro right after it’s been discovered he’s cheating, trust me when I say this place uses it tastefully.
Taz Indian Cuisine
While I’m sure you’ve heard murmurs of “buttered chicken” around campus, I implore you to try something else. No, seriously, it’s gotten to the point where they’ll ask if that’s what you’re ordering before giving you a menu.
I usually go for the Chicken 65 and never regret it one bit. Most dishes have a marvelous blend of spices, but if at any point it becomes unbearable, the pita bread acts as a nice cooling agent for when your mouth is on fire.
As for all my PETA peeps, Taz even has an entire section of their menu dedicated to vegan and vegetarian
dishes, so don’t think you’ll be excluded.
Taste of Korea
Sitting right next to a nail salon and spa, Taste of Korea is located on Harvey Road.
It has a very small dining area. Think twice the size of your average dorm room, but this is also what makes it a very intimate and unique dining experience. There’s usually a max of two waitresses working the floor who give the vibes of your endearing aunt who wants to fatten you up while you’re visiting.
The food? Exceptional. My personal favorite is fried rice with kimchi and slices of pork belly. Pro tip: always get an additional side of spicy kimchi. You’ll get to the end and wish you had more.
Coco Loco
All right, time for Bryan. Up first, we’ve got a heavy hitter in Coco Loco. Stationed in the middle of a Motel 6 parking lot, this authentic Mexican restaurant serves generous portions and has the friendliest staff out of any restaurant on the list.
The red or green chilaquiles are a solid choice for breakfast, and if you’re like me and are too embarrassed to try to pronounce anything, the steak quesadillas are a great option too.
It’s very affordable and possesses the ambiance of a detective sitting at a diner slowly drinking a cup of coffee while he frantically tries to put all of a cold case’s clues together. If you’re looking to eat somewhere far away from the mess that is College Station, this needs to be your first choice.
All The King’s Men
Next, we’ve got All the King’s Men. My gosh, if you haven’t been here yet you’re missing out. Entrees are served on a silver tray with brown butcher paper with barbeque so tender you can cut it with the side of a plastic fork.
I usually go for the two-meat plate combo that comes with one side. The gouda mac and the three-bean barbeque are both safe bets. Need I mention they also have a full bar with a vastly unique selection of bourbon and beer?
If you’re looking for the full experience, go during First Friday.
Tus Antojitos Lokos
Second to last we’ve got Tus Antojitos Lokos. Yes, another Mexican suggestion, what’d you expect, we’re in Texas. However, this restaurant is actually a snack bar.
Featuring the craziest concoctions of traditional Mexican junk food, you can expect to leave here feeling somewhat ashamed of yourself after feasting on an egregious amount of processed sugar. Nevertheless, I’ll predict you’ll be back a week later.
If Mexican street corn and churro bites topped with Nutella, strawberries and powdered sugar sound like the ideal late-night snack to you, head over ASAP.
Mr. Hamburger
Finally we’ve got perhaps my favorite entry on this list, Mr. Hamburger. This blast from the past has the atmosphere of a mid-50s rock and roll jukebox diner with newspaper archives of Texas A&M’s founding pasted on their walls.
The burger options all have quirky names ranging from The Professor, a burger with spinach, tomato, grilled onions and Greek fusion sauce, to the King Kong, which has three patties and jalapenos.
The buffalo chicken and Mexican street fries are top-tier as well.
Yeah, this place really is one of a kind. That is, until it permanently closed this year. While the owner never gave a specific reason for its closing, foot traffic had to be somewhere in the mix.
Come to think of it, it was never crowded when I went there. I’m afraid we’ve collectively failed this homey restaurant, which is why it’s important to visit these others before they face a similar fate.
It’s easy to settle for something close to campus or never venture outside of your favorite go-to’s. Why do you think you mostly see predominantly well-known chains on the outskirts of campus? You identify with them, and your usual order pops in your head. Orange chicken, we’re looking at you.
If college is about discovering your identity, why stop in the classroom? Let’s expand your horizons into trying new flavors and food as well.
Dine local and mix it up every once in a while. I know MOD Pizza and Chipotle are good in their own right, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try these quirky, lovable local restaurants while you’ve still got the chance.
Benjamin Barnes is a telecommunications junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.
