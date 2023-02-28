Editor’s note: The Battalion does not endorse candidates in any SGA elections, writer’s views are solely their own and do not represent the viewpoint of the publication.
If you've spent any time on campus this past month, you've probably noticed a peculiar uptick in people bannering outside the Memorial Student Center and campaign Instagram accounts popping up like weeds.
Yep, it's election season. The time of year when candidates are constantly asking for your vote, while the only thought going through your head is the reasonable question, "We have a student government?" I'm kidding ... kind of.
In all seriousness, the Student Government Association, or SGA, does a lot of important work operating various committees, such as Traditions Council and The Big Event, and tirelessly advocates student interests to the university administration.
Though there are countless people within the SGA, one of the most important is the student body president, or SBP. As head of the executive branch, the SBP directs student activities and works to implement the legislation passed by the Student Senate. Basically, it's a big deal.
Given the importance, making an educated vote is paramount. For that reason, you should vote for finance senior Hudson Kraus. He's an experienced leader with an attainable vision for the future of our beloved university.
Kraus is a member of the SGA's mental health task force and is the current president of the A&M Interfraternity Council, or IFC. As president, Kraus is not only responsible for governing the 18 fraternity chapters under the IFC, but also closely collaborates with the other Greek life councils on campus — a point he made clear on Feb. 24 during the SBP debate.
"I don't just work for the betterment of the IFC," Kraus said. "I work for the betterment of all of those councils, which include multiple different multicultural groups, working with those student leaders, the presidents of the National Panhellenic Council, and the multicultural Greek Council."
So what does this IFC stuff have to do with us, the student body?
Well, it's simple. When considering who would be a good SBP, the best criteria is to consider what the candidate has already done. How has the candidate displayed leadership qualities and benefited the people around him?
With Kraus, the evidence is abundant. As IFC president, he leads 1800 fraternity brothers while closely collaborating with the other Greek life councils. He spearheaded the creation of a $26,000 Endowment Fund to provide critical scholarships and revamped the IFC’s professional development program — to name a few of his accomplishments.
So, what about Kraus' campaign platform?
Titled "create opportunities, connect the culture and cultivate the spirit," his campaign platform, aside from its vague tagline, has tangible and specific goals. Mainly: electronic IDs and sports passes, "academic rest days," free scantrons, student organization spotlights and a new advertisement program for teaching students about Aggie traditions.
Unlike other campaigns that deceptively promise to lower tuition rates, Kraus’ goals are actually achievable.
In particular, his student organization spotlights will shed light on impactful student groups, giving Aggies ideas on how to get plugged in on campus.
Furthermore, Kraus aims to build off the traditions enrichment campaign of the current SBP, Case Harris, by emphasizing the importance of Aggie traditions and ensuring every student has the resources to become truly redass. Aside from social media campaigns, he plans to put Aggie traditions on the Canvas calendar so you'll never miss Silver Taps or Midnight Yell again. Goodbull, if you ask me.
Lastly, and certainly one of the most requested quality of life improvements — virtual student IDs and sports passes. This is one of those things that’s long past due, especially considering its obvious benefits. Forgot your student ID at home but need to use a meal swipe for lunch? Don’t fret — it’s all conveniently on your phone.
When voting rolls around on March 2, remember this — a vote for Hudson Kraus is a vote for competent leadership and a passion for all things maroon and white. For these reasons, I’m saying “Howdy with Hudson” for Student Body President, and you should too.
Ryan Lindner is a sophomore political science major and assistant opinion editor for The Battalion.
