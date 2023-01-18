Tanner Reese Hoang of College Station, Texas went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2022. He was 22 years old.
Tanner was born on January 11, 2000 to Kiet and Alisa Hoang in Irving, Texas. After graduating from Flower Mound High School in 2018, Tanner pursued a Civil Engineering degree from Texas A&M University. He was a member of Aggie Men’s Alliance, where he held several positions.
From an early age, Tanner understood the message of salvation through Jesus Christ and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He made the decision to be baptized with his sister in 2012. His faith was very important to him.
Tanner’s sisters said, “He would make everything more fun. His crazy ideas would turn any day into a funny memory. He was kind, funny, selfless, and loving.”
Tanner loved all things sports, trivia, and Texas A&M. He was the life and entertainment of the group. He loved sharing stories and making people laugh. He could be counted on to help wherever and whenever needed.
Tanner was preceded in death by his grandfather, Captain Edward Peter Bradshaw, USAF.
He is survived by his parents, Kiet and Alisa Hoang of Flower Mound, TX; sisters, Mia Hoang of College Station, TX, and Emma Hoang of Flower Mound, TX; his grandparents: Pho and Myanh Hoang of Athens, TX; and Linda Bradshaw-Espiau of Kingwood, TX; Uncles and Aunts: Quan and Imy Hoang of Carrollton, TX; Tuan and Machelle Hoang of Pearland, TX; Bao and Tina Hoang of San Jose, CA; and Craig Bradshaw of Flower Mound, TX; as well as many cousins.
Editor’s Note: This obituary was provided by the family of Tanner Hoang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.