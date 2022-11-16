The time has come for you to help us determine the Best of Aggieland for 2022!
Best of Aggieland has been published as a local features magazine from The Battalion since 2018, allowing students, faculty, staff and community members to help us highlight what makes Bryan-College Station special. This year, the editorial staff has two main objectives for the magazine: to highlight our storytelling on multiple platforms and to bring the focus back to locally-owned or operated businesses. In order to tell the story of Aggieland, we’ve developed two groupings of stories, our staff selected topics and those voted best by the community.
By having these two groups, we hope that we can not only name local favorites, but also introduce you to unexplored corners of our community.
There are eight voting categories, each linked below:
Listed nominees were compiled based on staff input as well as online research, but each topic has a write-in category. If you have any issues accessing a form, please contact us at photo@thebatt.com or call our newsroom at 979-845-3315.
