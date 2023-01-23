You once again have the opportunity to be involved in the City of College Station’s planning process, this time for a small area redevelopment plan near Texas A&M. City staff will be on campus in January and February to have discussions with students, faculty and staff about the future of the area, what things they want to see more of in College Station and how we as a community can make that happen. This is your chance to directly influence the creation of a new district that will benefit College Station residents and the A&M community for generations to come. Participation is open to all, and snacks will be provided. The events are open-house style, so you can come and go as your schedule allows.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 12-1:30 p.m. in MSC 2406 A
Monday, Feb. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. in MSC 2406 B
The Texas Avenue & University Drive Redevelopment Plan is engaging interested community members in a process to imagine the area with a new distinct identity that welcomes visitors and residents into the City of College Station, incorporates vertical and horizontal mixed-uses, supports existing commercial uses and provides a greater mix of housing options to support the growing population seeking to live, work and play near A&M. Planning is how we collectively make decisions about the future of our city. The goal of planning is to create equitable, healthful, efficient, economically viable and attractive places for current and future generations. Effective planning ensures that future development and redevelopment occurs where, when and how the community needs and desires. The Texas Avenue & University Drive Redevelopment Plan allows for a closer look into the existing conditions, trends and development pressures within this specific area of the city. The collective input of everyone involved in the planning effort is compiled, evaluated for feasibility, prioritized and put in context of the city’s goals that live within the Comprehensive Plan. The result of this effort is a Redevelopment Plan with specific actions and measures to be implemented by the city and private development over the next five to ten years to realize significant changes within the Texas Avenue and University Drive area.
To learn more, visit cstx.gov/TexasUniversity. If you have additional questions or want to be more involved, please reach out to me at mellis@cstx.gov or 979-764-3570. Thank you for your participation and civic engagement.
Matthew Ellis, Class of 2022, is a staff planner for the City of College Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.