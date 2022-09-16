Whether it's a love for learning, the captivating sight of a touchdown on Kyle Field or the frustration of sitting in traffic behind a seemingly endless train, there’s a myriad of shared academic and social experiences that bind Aggies together.
Talking about these experiences, sharing advice and even voicing disagreement is invaluable to any community — and sometimes the ideal place for this discourse isn’t a TexAgs message board. Which is why, for decades, The Battalion has published letters and guest commentary from members of the Aggie family.
This publication is ultimately for your benefit. That’s right, you! Who I presume to be at least incidentally affiliated with Texas A&M. Our staff is considerably large, and we strive to encapsulate our university and surrounding community, its members and their opinions. Despite our best efforts, it turns out that A&M and Bryan-College Station are inevitably much larger and multifaceted than our roster of writers and reporters could ever be.
That's where you come in.
Writing for the community is a chance to explore the issues that affect us all and participate in one of A&M’s longest running traditions. Have any particular academic insights you would like to share? Perhaps an interest in the often overlooked arena of local politics? Interesting research being done at A&M you would like to address? Or maybe you just disagree with something my opinion writers penned and want to offer an alternative viewpoint? If it’s a topic on Aggies’ minds or something that should be, it’s fair game.
Currently, our university and community are undergoing a period of unprecedented change, which brings with it an increased responsibility to not only document these developments, but to foster an environment conducive to healthy civic debate and participation. Students, faculty and residents should feel enabled to engage with local and academic issues. At the opinion desk we hope to be a catalyst for this activity.
So, you got something to say?
Guest work can be submitted via email to editor@thebatt.com, and while you’re at it be sure to cc opinion@thebatt.com. We’re looking forward to reviewing your submissions! While we typically avoid frequently featuring the same guest author, if you find yourself especially passionate you can always apply to become a staff writer at tx.ag/applybatt.
When evaluating guest columns, I often look for the piece’s relevance to our audience, timeliness and ability to engage the local community in a constructive manner. If you want a better shot of getting published, be sure to review some of our previous guest contributions before sending your work.
Thanks and gig’em!
Caleb Elizondo is a computer science sophomore and opinion editor for The Battalion.
