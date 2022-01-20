Dear Aggies,
College Station is an ever-growing city; this is evident in the amount of construction found on practically every other street corner. Growing up here, I remember the grassy fields where cattle grazed just a few short years ago, which now house local favorites like H-E-B and Dutch Bros on Jones Crossing. I remember the old hotel and married student residences that once stood where Century Square is now. The quickly increasing number of new restaurants, stores and other businesses that continue to arrive in Aggieland provide a larger, more diverse pool to choose from to narrow down which of these are truly the ‘Best of Aggieland.’
Each fall, we send out a poll to Texas A&M students in order to determine their preferences out of various categories. Then, The Battalion’s staff members interview owners, employees and customers to learn how these establishments started, what their respective atmospheres are like and what they offer the community, to name a few. This magazine acts as a guide to some of the most-loved locations here, and I encourage you to flip through the pages and try out some of the incredible places or activities mentioned.
College Station is a city with deep-rooted traditions that all started in 1876 when Texas A&M opened its doors. The university currently boasts over 69,000 students, who make up more than half the city’s population of almost 120,000 people. These students and former students value the school’s traditions, which spurred us to include the new category of Best Tradition, which resulted in a win for Midnight Yell. Speaking of traditions, or what may as well be one, now three-time winner, Dixie Chicken, continued its winning streak in the category of Best Bar. Additionally, long-time favorite Sterling C. Evans Library was voted Best Study Spot, also for the third time.
To maximize the usefulness of this magazine, we decided to include categories that will give the reader the absolute essentials, whether visiting Aggieland or exploring the place they call home. With classic categories like Best Date Spot, Best Veterinarian and Best Coffee, and new categories like Best Aggie-Owned Restaurant, Best Aggie Influencer and Best New On-Campus Dining, you’re sure to find something that interests you.
Bryan-College Station, better known by many as Aggieland, is a unique place that keeps people coming back. I, myself, was born and raised here, and when I graduate, I suspect I’ll visit to find my hometown very much the same, but also different in the best way. The push and pull between tradition and change has continued throughout generations and will continue for many more. But this is the beauty of Aggieland: it keeps growing and changing, yet the spirit of it stays the same. So, whether you decide to step through the swinging wooden doors of the Chicken for the very first time or try out one of the many new eateries, I would encourage you to continue to love the old, but embrace the new places and experiences this area has to offer. And if you need help deciding where to go first, read on.
Lauren Discher is an English senior and special sections editor for The Battalion.
