This spring, rap music has been blooming in full force. In the past week, three different artists from various subgenres and styles all released singles, which are all interesting in their own right.
“Search & Rescue” — Drake (5/10)
Still hot off his most recent album “Her Loss” with 21 Savage, Drake never waits too long between releases. On his single, “Search and Rescue,” he retains a similar melodic style. The production also bears quite a lot of resemblance to what was heard on “Her Loss.”
All in all, it sounds like it could have been a b-side.
It has some catchy, headbanging moments especially toward the end. But the four-and-a-half minute runtime definitely detracts from the overall song. At the end of the day, it sounds just like every other song Drake has made.
As is common for Drake, “Search & Rescue” quickly rose to the top of the rap/rhythm and blues chart.
“Strike (Holster)” — Lil Yachty (8/10)
Moving on to Lil Yachty, “Strike (Holster)” was released the same night as Drake’s own single.
Lil Yachty’s single, which was released alongside a couple of hits from his album earlier this year, is guaranteed to capture your attention.
The rapper’s new psychedelic style has found plenty of popularity, and he only continues his success with this song. This time, however, there is an extra edge that adds some aggression to the song that was not there on “Let’s Start Here.”
The song has a purely enjoyable flow to it. Lil Yatchy continues to grow and evolve as an artist with this track.
“Fallin’” — Joey Bada$$ (6/10)
Joey Bada$$, one of the biggest boom-bap rappers around today, released “Fallin’” as the third major release of April 7.
His 2022 album “2000” was a major artistic success, and incorporated retro style with modern techniques and skills. It is safe to say Joey Bada$$ is one of the most talented rappers circulating in the underground.
With “Fallin’,” he dips into a jazzy, rhythm and blues style which he previously had not explored to this extent. The result is a smooth, hazy and heavy song that is bound to generate hype for the artist’s future projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.