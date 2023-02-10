Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and besides chocolate covered strawberries, red roses, fancy dinner dates and any other expensive gifts you might need, a good love song playlist is a necessity. So here are 10 of the best, in no particular order and without any of the clichés.
“There is a Light that Never Goes Out” — The Smiths
Admittedly, this one might be a little cliché, but it's a classic. Is there really any better love lyric out there than “to die by your side is such a heavenly way to die?” In addition to Morrissey’s lyrics, it's the best composed song The Smiths released.
“Fade Into You” — Mazzy Star
“Fade Into You” may as well be more famous than Mazzy Star at this point, but for good reason. It's a dreamy, haze-inducing song with vocals to match that should appeal to all those country-blues and alt-rock couples out there.
“K.” — Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex specializes in the slow burning, dream-pop love song. You could practically play any of their work and it would deliver an intimate mood with its distant guitars, reverbed synths and soft vocals. “K.” specifically is on here because of personal favoritism.
“My Kind of Woman” — Mac DeMarco
College life is a mess, and most of us have probably learned to live in the chaos by now. Regardless, no artist appeals to those who are scrambled, directionless and existentially uncertain like Mac DeMarco, and in “My Kind of Woman,” he sings an ode to those who stick with us through it all.
“Mediodía” — Café Tacvba
“Mediodia” is a Spanish song that has an inherent tang of loneliness to it, but still celebrates the beauty of the world around us. The production hits you with slowly building drums and guitars that sway with emotion.
“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” — Spiritualized
If I could only list one song in this article, this would be it. Frustratingly underrated, the titular song of Spiritualized’s 1997 album is a snapshot of the feeling of falling in love. A wave of passion rushes in and lifts the listener off their feet into zero-gravity, where they are encompassed by layered vocals and overpowering emotions.
“Paradise” — Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert was pushing the boundaries of rap back in 2015. “Paradise” is a unique experiment with pop and dance from the SoundCloud rapper that results in a testament to his one true love while also being an atmospheric banger.
“Exist for Love” — Aurora
The immensely dreamy, passionate song by the Norwegian singer-songwriter illustrates a love so powerful and overwhelming it overrides all other reasons to exist. Apart from the incredible composition, “Exist for Love” is one of the purest love songs out there.
“Lazuli” — Beach House
Okay, everyone knows Space Song by now. But Beach House, another expert in the slow burning tune that hits you in the feels, has a whole array of love songs to choose from. In “Lazuli,” singer Victoria Legrand expresses a love for someone who is like the gem lapis lazuli: precious, beautiful and irreplaceable.
“Best Part” — Daniel Caesar (feat. H.E.R.)
When it comes to the buttery smoothness of R&B, and the equally smooth expressions of love, Daniel Caesar is as good as it comes. With H.E.R. providing additional vocals, “Best Part” is a pure, catchy love profession to those who give life some extra excitement.
Bonus
“Control” — Playboi Carti
Vamp couples are a thing, right? Either way, “Control,” when boiled down, is a song about losing oneself to love, and is also extremely enjoyable. That is, if you can make it past the 43 second-long sample of DJ Akademics talking about how good Carti’s album is (it’s not a Carti song if there isn’t at least some narcissism).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.