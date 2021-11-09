The recent release, “Dune,” shook the cinema world by being one of the most anticipated films to watch in the theatre since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dune,” based on the 1965 sci-fi book of the same name written by Frank Herbert, was released on Oct. 22. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film follows young actor Timothée Chalamet as the gifted Paul Atreides and his journey to a dangerous planet with an abundant supply of the most valuable resource in the universe.
Certain concepts of the film feel like a mixture of “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones.” The story is based in a far future where family “houses” occupy different planets and places of power. Paul is capable of unique power, more specifically, he has the ability to see into the future. While Dune may resemble some familiar sci-fi and fantasy concepts, it still creates unique ideas and themes of its own that form a thrilling story.
The story and appreciation for the film are in the small details. There is a scene where Paul’s father Leto, played by Oscar Isaac, has a conversation with Paul and says, “I wanted to be a pilot.” This small detail comes full circle for the storyline later on but also introduces humor in a way — considering Isaac also plays a famous pilot in the “Star Wars” series. It’s the small details that allow this film to flourish. The camera angles and cinematography are beautiful, and the film stands out among others by showing the blissfulness of a desert planet. Not many films can pull off introducing a new world or worlds, have great scenery and have a fantastic storyline, but “Dune” conquers them all.
This film is loaded with an all-star cast. In every aspect, the actors nailed their parts and did not fall short of expectations. Not a single performance broke the story’s fantasy. The brotherly relationship between Paul and Duncan Idaho, played by Jason Momoa as a swordmaster for House Atreides, brings a playful dynamic. When Duncan returns to see Paul, Paul runs and hugs Duncan and they engage in playful banter and show their brotherly instincts for one another. This relationship almost seems as if it is the closest familial relationship throughout the movie even though the two are not blood-related.
Even with the strengths of the film, the story is not complete. Fans love a good juicy story, but it is irritating when the story stops as if it were suddenly cut right down the middle, since only half of the book was adapted. Everything about “Dune” is fantastic, but some of the scenes don’t make sense yet, because they are considered visions of the future, and this future is soon to be told in the next film.
Most films emphasize the importance of man, with male-centric plots, but in “Dune,” the importance of women is emphasized. Jessica, Paul’s mother, played by Rebecca Ferguson, is one of the strongest characters throughout the film and is also seen as immensely powerful. Paul is not only considered important because he is the duke’s son, but because he is also Jessica’s son, which is why he is held to such importance.
There is so much to unravel from “Dune” and how its story came to life from paper to the big screen. For part one, this film is incredibly dense, and it can be a lot to take in, but it is well worth the watch. Part two has some unveiling to do, especially when it comes to Jessica and her reaction to her son’s actions, but part one has left audiences hungering for more.
