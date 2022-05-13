When I made the decision to attend Texas A&M as a senior in high school across the pond, my initial thought was how cringe it would be to say the word “Howdy.” I thought the Aggie Ring was a gaudy piece of gold I’d never want to waste $700 on. And I was annoyed at the thought of standing for an entire football game in the blaring Texas heat.
Needless to say, I didn’t bleed maroon.
But that was before I knew what all of those traditions, and more, stood for. Before I knew what it meant to be a part of the Aggie family — really, before I knew what it meant to be an Aggie.
So, in four years, I didn’t just learn all of the material listed on my syllabi or some critical thinking skills I’ll utilize in the workplace. I learned what it means to embody Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity and Selfless Service. And exemplifying those Core Values is what makes an Aggie.
Through the ups and the downs of college life, I’ve learned what it takes to follow each of those values in everyday life. Good grades and bad ones. Making new friends, growing apart from old ones. Securing internships, getting denied from others. Serving as a student leader for the amazing student newspaper and standing up to administrators when they had other plans.
Each of these experiences and more, as well as the people I’ve met along the way, have pushed me to become the best version of myself, the best Aggie I can be.
So when I walk across the stage on Friday the 13th, I will be forever grateful for all Aggieland has given me, and I’ll make a promise to return that favor by carrying those values with me for the rest of my life, emulating them for others and making an impact on my small corner of the world with the skills A&M has given me.
But I wouldn’t be a true Ag if I didn’t take the time to thank those who made all of this possible.
Thank you Aunt Jen, for leading me to and through this path and for showing me the world along the way. I never would’ve survived college without the advice you’ve given me, and I thank you for all of your support.
Thank you Mimi, for guiding me until you couldn’t anymore, and even then, thank you for guiding me from above. You wanted so badly to see me graduate from A&M, but I know in my heart you’ll be crossing that stage with me on Friday.
Thank you Hannah and Emily, for sticking by me the entire four years. I couldn’t have asked for better best friends and roommates, and I’m glad we got to experience college and grow together.
Thank you Mr. Pils, for being an amazing adviser and mentor, and thank you to the entire Battalion’s staff for always being willing to jump off the deep end and for fighting through such a tumultuous year.
Thank you Juan-Pablo, for loving me and for pushing me to grow every single day. We’ve pushed each other for four years, and I’ve seen us both become better people, partners and Aggies because of it.
And ultimately, thank you to my mom, Jean Marie Campanella, who was the prime example of Selfless Service, as she battled cancer for seven hard years, and as many family members have told me, she fought solely for me. I hope I’ve made you proud mom — this degree is for you.
Myranda Campanella is an international studies senior and editor-in-chief for The Battalion.
