Texas A&M’s No. 5 ranked equestrian team defeated No. 2 Georgia 13-6 at home in the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Friday, Oct. 29.
A&M extended its record in the Southeastern Conference to 2-0, winning Fences, Horsemanship and Reining. The win follows A&M’s road game victory against South Carolina on Oct. 22. Aggies senior Haley Redifer, graduate student MacKenzie Chapman and senior Lisa Bricker were each named Most Outstanding Player in their respective events.
Head coach Tana Mckay said the team was ready for the Bulldogs to come out and “ride hard.”
“We had our work cut out for us coming in here,” McKay said. “With it being our first home meet, we just knew they were coming out and gonna ride hard. So coming out and beating them like we did, we had some really solid rides.”
The Aggies won Fences 3-2. Redifer was named Most Outstanding Player of the event, scoring 87-80 against freshman Melissa Deryn Foster.
The Bulldogs led the Flat 3-2. Sophomore Devon Thomas won 84-82 against junior Ceci Bresch, and senior Nicole Leonard won 69.5-65.5 against sophomore Hayley Mairano to score A&M’s two points.
The maroon and white secured a 4-1 victory in Horsemanship. Chapman won MOP after a 76.5-72.5 win.
A&M swept the Reining event 4-0. Senior Taylor Masson beat sophomore Sophie Lucas 71-68.5; Bricker was victorious over junior Caitlin Lyons 72-69; junior Emmy Lu Marsh defeated freshman Isabella Hehr 70-68.5; and graduate student Marissa Harrell won against senior Lindsay Guynn 70.5-70. Bricker received MOP honors for her contribution to the event.
The Aggies will be on the road to face off against University of Tennessee Martin on Friday, Nov. 12 at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tenn.
