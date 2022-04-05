In his second term as a Yell Leader, construction science senior Zac Cross will serve as the 2022-23 Head Yell Leader.
In an interview with Texas A&M Today, Cross said his role as a Yell Leader is about bringing together the student body of Texas A&M.
“As a Yell Leader, it is my dream to share these traditions and sense of family with those who may have never experienced it,” Cross told Texas A&M Today. “Texas A&M has given me a second family and a home away from home.”
With this new position, Cross said he wants to extend the role of the university’s official spirit organization to support athletes outside of Kyle Field and Reed Arena.
“It would be great if we can find a way to make it out to a few equestrian, track and field and swim meets to ensure that every sport knows that the Yell Leaders and the student body are here to support all Aggie sports," Cross told Texas A&M Today.
Cross’ selection as Head Yell Leader was made by a team of the Yell Leader advisor Vicki Dobiyanski, outgoing Head Yell Leader Memo Salinas, a representative from the athletics department and a representative from The Association of Former Students, which was then approved by the Vice President of Student Affairs Joe Ramirez.
Cross will lead juniors Kipp Knecht and Nathan Drain as well as sophomores Thomas Greve and Trevor Yelton, all of whom were elected by the student body on March 4. These Yell Leaders will serve the student body through athletic events, Fish Camp, New Student Conferences and other engagements from summer 2022 through the end of the spring semester of 2023.
