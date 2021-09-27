Ahead of the November 2021 uniform elections, faculty and staff have the opportunity to prepare to express their right to vote.
In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Aggies Vote and Texas A&M Athletics will offer voter registration in 12th Man Plaza near Kyle Field on Tuesday, Sept. 28. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., students will be at the 12th Man Statue to assist students, faculty and staff with registering to vote in the Brazos Valley. Additionally, students athletes and athletics staff can register in the R.C. Slocum Nutrition Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Aggies Vote President Sofia Lozano said students who have questions about voting should attend the event to get their questions answered.
“Whether you live on campus, off campus, are a faculty member or an out of state student, you can register to vote in Texas,” Lozano said in a campus-wide email. “It only takes two minutes to register, and all you need to bring is your government ID.”
National Voter Registration Day is aimed to get eligible voters registered for the upcoming November elections. The last day to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 4, and the early voting period begins Monday, Oct. 18 and concludes Friday, Oct. 29.
