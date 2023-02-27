Introduction
The 2023-24 Yell Leader voting begins March 2 at 9 a.m., to March 3 at 12 p.m. Each candidate was interviewed by The Battalion to share why they think they would make a good Yell Leader.
Editor's Note: Below is a transcription of The Battalion's interview with senior Yell Leader candidate Andres Aguilera.
What is your name, major and classification?
My name is Andres Aguilera. I’m Class of 2024, and my major is accounting.
What organizations are you currently involved in?
Right now, I’m currently involved in Aggie Transition Camps, Mexican Student Association. I’m part of the SWAMP filmmaking club, and those are really the main ones I’m involved with so far.
What is your Aggie story?
My Aggie story is that I didn’t grow up an Aggie. I grew up in a longhorn family, hiss. My brother was actually the first one in my family to diverge and go to A&M, so that was the first exposure I got of this university. Now, being a transfer student, I didn’t know much about it. Coming in here, he was actually the one that convinced me to apply to transfer. After a lot of talking and such, I folded. I just applied and waited, and a month later, I got the email that I got in, and the first person I wanted to call was my brother. When I called him, and I told him the news, he got so emotional he started crying, which says a lot to me because I’ve never seen this man cry before. And the fact that he becomes so emotional about this university means a lot to him. He said, “I’m so excited for you, you’re going to experience so many things,” and he’s been right about everything ever since.
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
I want to be a Yell Leader because in the short span of time that I’ve been here at A&M, I’ve been given so much by the amount of organizations I’ve been involved in, the amount of amazing friends that I’ve met. And I see how much this means so much to a lot of people. With that being said, I feel that there’s people at this university that may feel underrepresented, so I want to be able to be a voice for those people that may not be seen every day and show that they’re part of the Aggie family too.
What is the full version of your platform?
I’m running on three main points. The first is family, tradition and diversity. The first is the Aggie family. I think that the Aggie family is probably the most important thing about this university. It doesn’t even matter how you know this person or what their class year is, the fact that we all share these same Core Values as the Aggies means a lot. One of the primary examples of this, I actually went to Corpus Christi a few weeks ago with my friends, we went to Whataburger. The guy behind overheard that we were Aggies, and he saw my friend had his Aggie Ring. And just from that, the guy offered to pay for us, our food. We had no idea who this guy was or where he was from or his class year, but the fact that we were Aggies, he wanted to do something nice for us. I think that just kinda shows what the Aggie network is all about.
Why are you qualified for this position?
I feel that I qualify for this position because ever since I went to my T-Camp, Camp Pitzer, this August, I instantly fell in love with this university, more so than I thought of before. Again, this is me coming from a longhorn family, I never thought I would be here, but just from like that one weekend, and my brother giving me this exposure to this university, it shows how much people really enjoy the Aggie Spirit. I see so much of a community I did not have at my previous university and that’s why I love it so much. I wanted to give back to the community in any way I can and I feel like me having the qualifications that me being able to talk to anybody, being able to have these conversations, whether it be like extroverted or a quiet, timid conversation. I want to be able to reach out to everybody that may not know this Aggie Spirit, I feel like there’s a lot of people, I guess you can call them two-percenter, who may not feel connected. I want to be able to reach out to everybody.
What is your favorite yell?
I have an answer, but I don’t want to say that one because that one is like the cheesy one. The one I like the most is probably the [Locomotive]. I forgot what this one is called. I always forget the names. That one is really fun. I like that one a lot for yell practices.
What is your favorite tradition?
My favorite tradition, I would have to say, is Silver Taps. Unfortunately I was only able to go to one this past semester, but the one I went to was very not what I expected. People told me to go, but I never understood the meaning of it until I actually went. It’s just crazy how you have so many Aggies that come together for in remembrance of these fellow Aggies that passed away in the past few years. We don’t even know this person, but we want to be there for their family, and the fact that they’re able to write letters for these families, I think it means a lot and I don’t see that anywhere else.
What is a hidden talent that you have?
I can roll my tongue.
Editor's Note: Below is a transcription of The Battalion's interview with senior Five for Yell Leader candidate Thomas Greve.
What is your name, major and classification?
Howdy, my name is Thomas Greve. I'm a junior philosophy major and I’m Class of 2024.
What organizations are you involved with?
So, I’m a member of the Corps of Cadets in Squadron 3, the summer before my sophomore year I got to be a Fish Camp counselor which was a complete blast. I was in John 15 my freshman year over at St. Mary’s. Now I’m a junior Yell Leader which has been just the best job in the world and I also serve as a member of the Ross Volunteer Company and I have recently been selected to be a Maroon Coat.
What is your Aggie story?
My Aggie story begins with my dad. He was class of [19]91 and he was actually the only person in his entire family — a whole family of “t-sips”, and when I expressed to him in high school that I wanted to join the military, he told me “You need to come see the Corps,” so he took me here to my first football game. I saw the band march in, I saw the Corps of Cadets march in, I saw the five Yell Leaders leading it all on the field and I was like, “Yes, this is where I want to come. This is where I want to fulfill my dream.” I came my freshman year of college, I joined the Corps and I’ve been here ever since.
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
This past year has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime and getting to lead the 12th Man in the light that I have is just an incredible and humbling opportunity and there is no better way to serve, in my opinion. I hope that everyone thinks I’ve done, you know, a good enough job thus far. I’d love to just continue on in these whites and just spread the Aggie Spirit wherever I can.
Why are you qualified to be a Yell Leader?
Well, I would argue [it’s] the experience that I’ve developed, as opposed to people that don’t have that experience. What’s unique about our group is that the cadets that are with us, so the new guys, they get to shadow Trevor and I at all of our functions, so they’ll see us at the basketball games or events even like this. Where they get to watch how Yell Leaders interact with people and how we socialize and we spread and foster the Aggie Spirit in our interactions. In the same way that they are doing that with us, we did that last year. Arguably, it’s the best way to consistently continue spreading the tradition.
Could you describe your group’s platform?
As Five for Yell, we are all cadets and we are here to keep Yell [Leaders] within the Corps, that is our mission, and the reason that we believe that is the best objective for the job is because, as cadets, we have a very unique and traditional, you could argue, love for the university. The Corps is as old as the university itself. So, what better way to foster the traditions of Yell and of the university than to keep the ambassadors of the spirit, the Yell Leaders, within the Corps? The people who spread the tradition to most should have the most contact with or be members of where the traditions originated from — the Corps of Cadets.
What is your favorite yell?
My favorite yell is “Locomotive.” There’s nothing that gives you chills more than listening to, whether it’s Kyle Field or Reed Arena, especially [the other] night getting to “Beat the Hell Outta Tennessee.” There’s nothing that gives you chills more than just listening to the crowd. I can’t imagine what it must feel like for the other team just trying to play a game, especially if there is a close game, like last night and then all of a sudden you go from the stadium just screaming and screaming and then all of a sudden it’s just quiet for a little bit and then it’s just “rah rah rah” and then it gets faster and faster and then it’s just right in your face. I can imagine if you’re trying to shoot a free throw when you’re on the other team, you’re not making that basket.
What is your favorite tradition?
My favorite tradition has to be Silver Taps. Unlike Muster and Bonfire, love those traditions dearly, but what I think is unique about Silver Taps is that, in regard to those three— which those three are the ones that honor the passing of Aggies and of people’s lives that are connected with A&M — Silver Taps doesn’t have the grandiose that I would say Muster or Bonfire has. Those are once-a-year events, you get lots of people to come out, it’s a very, very special event and Silver Taps is as well, but what Silver Taps has is it’s on a Tuesday at 10:30 at night. It’s in the middle of the week, everybody’s got tests that they have coming up and it shows that at A&M we are going to put aside what we have going on in our personal lives for the bigger picture. We are Aggies, we are going to honor our fallen and that comes first. Regardless of when it is, it’s once a month, every month. It doesn’t matter how convenient it is. That’s, I think, the most important part.
What’s a hidden talent you have?
So, I can’t remember if I already gave this answer last year or not, but I have the ability to sleep talk really, really well. I can even answer the phone in my sleep and I’ve been known to have 30-minute conversations on the phone while I’m asleep and then I’ll wake up in the middle of the conversation and have to tell the person that I was asleep the whole time, so I don’t know if that’s a talent of not, but that’s the first thing that comes to mind so.
Editor's Note: Below is a transcription of The Battalion's interview with senior Five for Yell Leader candidate Trevor Yelton.
My name is Trevor Yelton. I’m a junior construction science major.
What organizations are you involved with at A&M?
I’m with the Corps of Cadets in Squadron 17 and also in Ol’ AGS.
What is your Aggie story?
I’m a first-generation Aggie who had no idea really what Texas A&M was. My brother decided to come to A&M when he was a senior in high school and then I was a freshman in high school at the time. I went with him to a campus visit and I realized how awesome it was here. I learned about the traditions: Midnight Yell, Silver Taps, Muster, all of it and I was just wow’d at how awesome all of these traditions really are. That kind of led me to the next step, to eventually apply to A&M and then I was lucky enough to get accepted into Texas A&M. Coming from out of state though, I came from New Mexico, that’s where I graduated high school and so it was a little bit different. I didn’t know about some of the stuff like Fish Camp and stuff like that, just coming from out of state. Just being able to see my brother do it and see how — where it took him — really drove me to want to come here and just really embrace all the traditions here at A&M.
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
I have a passion for this university. I have since I’ve stepped on this campus, learned about those traditions and seeing how these traditions aren’t just going to pass themselves. People have to do these traditions every single year, so that people behind them can continue to do them to make them a tradition. Being a Yell Leader this past year, I’ve been able to be a part of all these traditions like Midnight Yell practice and going to away games and then also being in the Corps of Cadets, attending Silver Taps the first Tuesday of every month and being able to attend Muster, and all these cool traditions that make Texas A&M. I want to continue being able to do that and I think the biggest impact I can do is by serving this university as a Yell Leader. That’s kind of why I want to be a Yell Leader and my goals behind it.
Why are you qualified to be a Yell Leader?
Like I said earlier, I’m obviously in the whites right now, but I was blessed to be able to serve this university, as a junior Yell Leader this past year. Thomas and I are trying to get re-elected as incumbents. So I have what it takes to serve this university. I’ve seen the impact that I’ve been able to make and I want to continue to be able to make that impact. And that goes beyond being a Yell Leader, regardless of who I am or what position I hold. I want to be able to serve this university. And I think that as a Yell Leader I can serve this university best, doing so. I’ve done that this past year, I’ve been able to see all the things that go on behind the scenes with Midnight Yell, football games, basketball games, volleyball games, soccer games, all these things that students don’t typically get to see because we just go to the games, but as a Yell Leader you get to see all the people behind it and meet them and form relationships with them and be sure to thank them for what they do because, without them, we couldn’t do what we do.
What is your favorite yell?
I think my favorite yell as a student is “Beat the Hell,” but because when I first came to Texas A&M [and] attended my first football game, I had no idea about any of the yells. I was like, “who are these guys down there and why are they leading the student section?” I didn’t really know anything about that, so when they led “Beat the Hell,” I was like, that was so easy to follow along with. I was like, I can do that, I can say that. So, that’s got to be like my favorite yell, but as a Yell Leader, my favorite yell is definitely “Locomotive,” being able to see everybody and everybody gets so into it, it’s awesome.
What is your favorite tradition?
My favorite tradition is definitely Muster because, as a first generation Aggie, being able to know that one day my name will be called ‘here’ for — that really just rings deep within my heart because I know that as an Aggie, and once I get my Aggie Ring, and honestly just as an Aggie, you will always have a family. And that at Texas A&M, it’s more than just a university where you get your degree and leave. It’s a place where, once you’re in, you’re in forever, so it’s just one big family here and I think it just holds true to uh, the tradition of Muster.
What’s a hidden talent you have?
I did gymnastics, so I kind of have a lot of weird talents, but I would probably say the worm. I can do the worm really good. Am I going to show you? No, I’m not going to show you the worm.
Editor's Note: Below is a transcription of The Battalion's interview with junior Five for Yell Leader candidate Jake Carter.
What is your name, major and classification?
My name is Jake Carter. I’m a sophomore and finance major here at Texas A&M.
What organizations are you involved with?
So, first off, I’m involved in the Corps of Cadets in Company E-1 where I’m heavily involved in intramural sports weekly. I’m also in the Corps of Cadets soccer team and, lastly, I’m in Brothers in Christ Fraternity.
What is your Aggie story?
Until my twin sister and I decided to attend Texas A&M, no one in my family had. My dad actually graduated from t.u., but he told me that if he could do it all over again he would go right here at Texas A&M. So, that meant a lot to me. Unfortunately, my dad passed away back in 2020, but following his passing, I remember going to his room and seeing his belongings and it hit me. Life goes by so fast and we have such a short time to make an impact, so I saw Texas A&M as the perfect place to continue my mission of humble service and intentionality. I’ve got to be honest, I did not know much about A&M coming in, but over the past year and a half, I’ve really learned about the traditions and culture and I’ve really grown to just love this place.
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
My desire to be a Yell Leader just stems from my mission: to just humbly serve others and be intentional with the time I have. I believe that the position of Yell Leader is the perfect way to accomplish that goal. To add onto that, just to add on that the spirit of Aggieland, and to keep the traditions alive and make sure every Aggie knows that they have a place here in Aggieland.
Why are you qualified to be a Yell Leader?
I’m qualified to be a Yell Leader because first off, I’m just heavily involved in the university from being in the Corps of Cadets, a long tradition at A&M, to being involved in organizations off the Quad. Second off, I embody all the Core Values of Texas A&M that make us all Aggies. Just based off [of] those, I believe I’m qualified to run for this position.
What is your favorite yell?
My favorite yell is probably “Beat the Hell Outta” whoever we are playing because it’s short and it’s easy for anyone to get into and I feel like that one is just the most alive when we do it whether it be at the basketball games, or football. It’s pretty awesome.
What is your favorite tradition?
I love Midnight Yell just because of the energy it brings and to just see all of the Aggies there at 12 a.m. in the morning. It’s just pretty incredible, but to me, it’s just probably Muster just because I know what it means to lose someone and just to see someone honored in that way is just incredible. I mean no other university does that in the nation, so that’s just really, at its core, sets A&M apart.
What’s a hidden talent you have?
So, coming to college it was between playing football or coming here. I actually used to punt and kick in high school which I really loved and enjoyed, but I ended up in the right place and here I am. And I do miss that and occasionally I do go out into the football field and kick some balls.
Editor's Note: Below is a transcription of The Battalion's interview with junior Five for Yell Leader candidate Grayson Poage.
What is your name, major and classification?
My name is Grayson Poage. I'm a sophomore civil engineering major.
What organizations are you involved with?
I'm involved in the Corps of Cadets in Company E2. Specifically, I am the Mascot Corporal, so I [am] [taking] care of Miss Reveille this year. Then outside of that, I'm in the American Society for Civil Engineers.
What is your Aggie story?
I've grown up bleeding maroon all my life. I grew up going to football games for as long as I can remember. That has just always been a part of me. To be able to finally call Aggieland home has been a dream come true. Since being here, of course, I've been in the Corps of Cadets and been able to take care of Miss Reveille, which has really just allowed me to form incredible relationships with students across campus and serve Texas A&M in this capacity. From this, I have learned that relationships are the most important part. Status and success, they eventually fade away, but relationships don't and I just want to continue that.
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
The people I've met so far in my journey at Texas A&M have meant so much to me. I have realized that our impact on people is what truly matters. To continue doing that would be the opportunity and privilege of a lifetime. I just want to use any platform that I have to continue serving others, making an impact on them and making them feel welcomed and find their home here in Aggieland.
Why are you qualified to be a Yell Leader?
A Yell Leader has over 300 events a year, it's a very busy schedule. That's something that a lot of people don't realize. It's not just Midnight Yell and football games. This past year as Rev's handler, I have done about a similar amount of events. I understand the schedule and the time commitment and I'm prepared in that aspect. Additionally, I believe I have an energy and spirit that will help rally the 12th Man at football games, basketball games and any other event.
What is your favorite yell?
I'd say my favorite yell is “Farmers Fight.” It’s just a classic.
What is your favorite tradition?
My favorite tradition would be Muster. It's something that I grew up attending all my life and it's really just something special where you see every single Aggie will be remembered and honored. That really makes me feel special and at home here.
What’s a hidden talent you have?
A hidden talent would be playing guitar. Not many people know I can do it but I can break out a song every now and then.
Editor's Note: Below is a transcription of The Battalion's interview with senior Five for Yell Leader candidate Ethan Davis.
Name, major and classification
My name is Ethan Davis. My major is political science, and I'm in the class of 2024.
What organizations are you involved with?
I'm in Traditions Council with Silver Taps committee, and I'm in the Ross Volunteer Company.
Aggie story
I'm a first-generation Aggie, [and] I came here on an Army ROTC scholarship. With that, my story begins my freshman year, whenever I went to my first football game, whenever I was there, I felt this sort of energy, I kind of felt like I was at home. So with that, several months later, I lost someone who was very close to me. She was honored with the tradition of Silver Taps. While watching the student body gather to honor her, I felt a desire to serve others from this university. With this, from that moment on, I felt it was my duty as Aggie to share this very spirit that bonds all Aggies together. With this, I want to make sure that everybody in Aggieland feels as if they are at home, the same way that Aggieland has made me feel as though I'm at home.
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
I want to be a Yell Leader, because Yell Leading comes from a sense of service. And with that, I feel as though it would be perfect for me to serve back to the community that has given me so much. So with that, I mean, I just wanna make everybody feel as welcome, as A&M has made me feel welcome. Everything from just saying “howdy” to people, to representing the student body is demonstrating the Core Values.
Why are you qualified to be a Yell Leader?
I'm qualified to be a Yell Leader because along with, you know, being in the Ross Volunteer Company, and being on Silver Taps committee, I've been able to give back to the university as much as I have been able to so far. And with that, like I said, earlier, being a Yell Leader is serving the student body. I feel as though I could bring what I already have from learning from these organizations and bring it into the same position and keep spreading the Aggie Spirit making people feel as if they're at home.
What is your favorite yell?
My favorite yell has to be “Locomotive,” because whenever everybody does it, it's just kind of funny, because some people will go over like too many “rahs.” Along with that, it's like when everybody gets it right, it's just like, the energy just, it's just there. I just think it's a little bit louder than “Beat the Hell Outta” so that’d definitely be my favorite yell.
What is your favorite tradition?
My favorite tradition definitely has to be Silver Taps. I mean, it means a lot to me and it's something personal to me. I just think that serving the student body and representing Aggies and being able to have that connection to that family and making the families that have lost someone feel as though the student body is there to honor their family. I felt that same sort of feeling whenever the person I lost, [when] she was honored. I just felt a sense of closure from Silver Taps and it just meant so much to me. It's definitely my favorite tradition that we have here.
What’s a hidden talent you have?
Not as much [of] a hidden talent as something that I did. I'm from Ohio, and up in Ohio, we have this place. It's just this big burger place and they have like a four-pound burger and I ate the entire thing. “Man v. Food” ate it too, it’s called the “Thurmanator.” I ate the entire thing. I got my picture [taken] and a T-shirt. I got my name up on a board, so it's kind of fun. But yeah, I guess eating burgers [is my hidden talent].
