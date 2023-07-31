On July 31, Texas A&M Interim President Mark A. Welsh III invited students and staff to a public meeting before the upcoming academic year.
Welsh was officially appointed as interim president on July 30 at a special A&M System Board of Regents meeting.
In his message, Welsh said it was humbling to be named interim president at such an important time, thanking the Board of Regents and Chancellor John Sharp for their confidence in him.
“Being the interim president of this remarkable institution is a privilege, and I pledge to every Aggie that I will work tirelessly to represent this great university in a way that reflects your pride in it,” Welsh wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Welsh said he has met with several key campus leaders in the past week as acting president. Welsh said he met with Student Body President Hudson Kraus, University Distinguished Professors Executive Committee Chair B. Don Russell, Faculty Senate Speaker Tracy Hammond, University Staff Council Chair Sarah Franke and more.
“These meetings remind me how much passion our students, faculty and staff have for this university,” Welsh wrote. “It’s not just the place, but what it stands for – things like pride, patriotism, service, family, loyalty and respect. These things matter to each of us, and it has been apparent in my early interactions that we still embrace them here at [A&M.]
“As I’ve mentioned, my initial priority is to ensure the great things already happening on our campuses continue without interruption,” Welsh wrote. “Listening to your thoughts and ideas will be key – and I’m eager to continue these important discussions in the coming weeks.”
Welsh said he will speak with the Faculty Senate Executive Committee on Aug. 7, followed by a full Aug. 14 Faculty Senate meeting. Welsh said he is working to schedule more meetings with distinguished professors, the Council of Principal Investigators, the University Staff Council and others. Welsh
“Additionally, I have plans to meet our new and returning students during Howdy Week and other welcome events,” Welsh wrote.
Welsh invited message recipients to a virtual all-faculty and staff meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. Welsh will speak, providing comments and answering questions from the Faculty Senate and University Staff Council.
“I recognize that not everyone will be back on our campuses then, as many of you are off for the summer months or are enjoying well-deserved time away with loved ones,” Welsh wrote.
Welsh said the recording will be available online after the meeting.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us and some challenges to overcome,” Welsh wrote. “But in those challenges, there is tremendous opportunity to come together as only Aggies can. I hope you’ll join me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.