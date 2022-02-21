In a Feb. 21 university-wide email, Vice President for Student Affairs Gen. Joe Ramirez publicly acknowledged his office left students out of conversations regarding major decisions for several student organizations.
“I take full responsibility for decisions made within the Division of Student Affairs that did not involve student input in advance,” Ramirez said in the email. “Decisions made without student notification, nor involvement, have led to misinformation and concern among our student body that could easily have been avoided with some open and transparent dialogue with students before decisions were made.”
Recently, student organizations such as Draggieland, Fish Camp and The Battalion have faced new changes and demands from the office of the VPSA without prior consultation or involvement. Texas A&M current and former students have communicated their frustrations with university administration to The Battalion and across social media.
Just my opinion, but when the VP of Student Affairs at your University forces a student organization to remove diversity as one of their values and forces said organization to make multiple other changes, they probably don’t actually have the students’ best interests at heart 🤔— Parker (@Koldus131) February 11, 2022
I’m disappointed to hear that @AggieVPRamirez gives an open ear to groups like the Rudder Association but not students. That tells you all you need to know. I hope other Class Agents will join me in calling attention to this at the 2/26 @AggieNetwork Leadership Council meeting. https://t.co/WMXgVULnw7— Aubre (@aubredean) February 17, 2022
In Monday's email, Ramirez said he values students and pledges to serve them better in his role moving forward.
“I am committed to ensuring that the mistakes I have made in communicating with students in my early tenure as the VPSA are not repeated in the future,” Ramirez said. “I have learned from these mistakes and will strive to be more intentional about collaborating with students in future decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.