University Police Chief Mike Johnson notified the Texas A&M System Board of Regents of changes to the department’s marijuana enforcement in a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Johnson said marijuana possession under two ounces is infrequently pursued. The University Police Department, or UPD, would no longer be arresting individuals with under two ounces of marijuana, Johnson said.
Instead, the UPD will confiscate the marijuana and release the person. The case will then be presented to the county attorney. If the attorney decides to pursue charges, the UPD will make contact. Johnson said this protocol is intended to better manage department resources and help out-of-state students unfamiliar with Texas law.
“If we run across someone and that’s all they have in their possession, less than two ounces of marijuana, we’re going to confiscate it and then we’re gonna release them at that time,” Johnson said. “We’re going to present that to the county attorney. If they choose to accept charges and issue a warrant then we will come back, and we will make contact with that person and we will take them before the court.”
On Thursday, County Attorney Earl Gray said the new UPD policy would not change how his office prosecutes cases, according to The Eagle.
During the same meeting, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives Greg Hartman requested a 15% budget increase for the 2024 fiscal year. Hartman said this money would be used to hire more officers, buy equipment and increase compensation “to help with recruitment and retention.”
Regent Micheal Plank said UPD officers should prioritize violent crimes. Regent Jay Graham said the College Station Police Department was targeting students.
“College Station PD has told me personally they kind of assume our students are guilty when they pull them over because they are students,” Graham said. “I was told by one of their sergeants that, ‘They’ve got drugs, they’ve got alcohol, they’re a student.’ And so they question and they push, and they try to get them to volunteer to let them look in their car.”
In a press release, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said they will investigate the matter.
“We don’t see them as the university’s students but as community members,” the statement reads. “We are proud of our student body and enjoy the unique aspect they bring to the community. The men and women of the College Station Police Department work hard to build sustainable partnerships with all members of our community.”
