A new exploit in all Chromium-based web browsers exposes users to elevated risk.
On Friday, March 25, Google released a new update for Chromium that corrects a high-level security weakness. Texas A&M’s Division of IT has advised that users of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, Epic and Blisk web browsers should update to the latest version immediately in order to mitigate risk. Details regarding the specifics of the exploit are not currently available to the public in order to stop further exploitation, according to Google.
In an email to students, the Division of IT urges the entire A&M community to update Chrome.
“Users of Google Chrome and Chromium-based browsers — including Microsoft Edge — should immediately close and restart their web browser to make sure it is updated to the last version,” the email reads.
The Division of IT also asks that anyone experiencing issues should contact IT.
“If you have any problems updating your university-owned devices, please contact your local IT team,” the email reads. “If you have any trouble updating your personal computer or have any question about this threat, please contact Help Desk Central at 979-845-8300 or helpdesk@tamu.edu.”
