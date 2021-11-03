Easterwood Airport may see less flights than normal.
An email press release from the Texas A&M University System announced United Airlines would be ending flights to Easterwood Airport effective Jan. 3, 2022. System Chancellor John Sharp said the decision to end the airline's flights to and from College Station would be “devastating” to the university.
“We’re doing everything we can to get them to change their mind,” Sharp said in the release.
President of Easterwood Airport Management John W. Clanton said in the release he was caught off guard in his 12:30 p.m. meeting with senior manager of United’s Domestic Network Planning Kevin Thompson on Nov. 3. Clanton said the airport has seen a significant increase in the number of individuals boarding each month since the decline in travel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, United Airlines currently hosts two flights from Easterwood to Houston a day, with the partnership dating back to the 1980s. Without a reversal of the decision, Easterwood will only see three flights a day to Dallas-Fort Worth.
