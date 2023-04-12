Texas A&M has named construction science junior Trevor Yelton as the Head Yell Leader for the 2023-24 school year. As Head Yell Leader, Yelton will be responsible for directing the four other Yell Leaders as they serve the university and represent the spirit of Aggieland.
The five Yell Leaders are elected by the student body, with the Head Yell Leader selected through an extensive selection process by the university. In an interview with Texas A&M Today, Yelton said although he grew up unfamiliar with A&M traditions, he is excited to serve in this position.
“I’m genuinely passionate about Texas A&M University,” Yelton told Texas A&M Today. “I want to do nothing more than share the Aggie Spirit and spread the love I have for the university.”
Yelton said he hopes to share his love of tradition with students who came to A&M during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want every single Aggie to leave Texas A&M with the same love for this university that I have,” Yelton told Texas A&M Today.
Yelton will lead fellow senior Yell Leaders Ethan Davis and Thomas Greve as well as junior Yell Leaders Jake Carter and Grayson Poage. Yell Leaders represent the 12th Man as A&M’s official spirit ambassadors through their presence at Aggie athletic events, Aggie Mothers’ Clubs and campus-wide events.
