Texas A&M Transportation services has released updates for six bus routes for the Fall 2022 semester.
Beginning Aug. 15, bus routes 01, 03, 12, 25 and 47 will include permanent changes ranging from new stops to route combinations. A new Route 48 will also be added to serve the RELLIS campus, according to the Transportation Services website.
Route 01: Bonfire will include an additional stop on Bizzell Street across from the Southside Recreation Center.
Route 25: Centerpole will combine with Route 12: Reveille and include all the same stops of both routes under the single name Reveille.
Route 47: RELLIS will only include one stop at the RELLIS campus at the Blinn/RELLIS stop. A new route, Route 48:RELLIS Circulator, will service all other stops on the RELLIS campus.
Transportation Services also announced several temporary changes including: the Blinn bus stop will be moved to Blinn Blvd until further notice; Route 15’s College Main Street and College Main Parking Garage stops will closed until August 16th; and Wisenbaker stops for routes 04, 07 and 47 will be closed and temporarily been moved to the Ross and Bizzell stop.
For more information about the upcoming bus route adjustments, please visit the Transportation Services website.
