Last Saturday, March 25, The Battalion earned 29 awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association, or TIPA, during the organization’s annual convention in Fort Worth.
Twenty-eight of these awards included categories of writing, design, photography and audio production for content published during the 2022 calendar year. Assistant news editor Ana Renfroe also won first place during the live news writing competition during the convention.
Notably, The Battalion earned two Division I Overall Excellence Awards, TIPA’s highest honor, in the newspaper and news production audio categories. The publication has not won the newspaper award since 2019, and this is its first win in the news production audio category.
In addition to these achievements, Megan Williams, editor in chief of The Aggieland Yearbook, and Renfroe were elected to the TIPA Executive Board as the student president and vice president, respectively.
To support award-winning and independent student journalism, donate to The Battalion via Friends of The Battalion or The Battalion Excellence Fund, both 501(c)(3) organizations.
Below is a full list of awards earned by The Battalion and its staff.
Division I Overall Excellence Newspaper: The Battalion
Division I Overall Excellence News Production - Audio: The Batt Signal and Home Turf
First Place
Live Contest - Print News: Ana Renfroe
Cover Design - Newspaper: Ishika Samant, The Battalion — November 17, 2022
Podcast: Jordan Epp, Grant Gaspard, Tying things up with the Tigers
Second Place
Breaking News Photo: Ishika Samant, Roe v. Wade Protest
Sports Action Photo: Robert O’Brien, Women’s Swim: A&M vs. Rice
Critical Review: Joey Kirk, Criticism: Tár
Program Production - Audio: The Batt Signal
General News: Kyle McClenagan, Drumbeat of war: Possibility of conflict causes study abroad to be scrapped
Special Edition Design - Print: Robert O’Brien, Fall Sports 2022
Sports Feature Photo: Robert O’Brien, Baseball vs. South Carolina
General Column: Caleb Elizondo, A modest proposal
Third Place
Best In Show - Website: The Battalion Staff, thebatt.com
Static Ad Design: Robert O’Brien, 3rd Floor Cantina
In-Depth Reporting: Casey Stavenhagen & Nathan Varnell, The Rudder Association
Overall Design - Web: The Battalion Staff, thebatt.com
Static Information Graphic: Cameron Johnson, Aggie Ring Day
Sports Game Story: Jordan Epp, 3 seconds, 2 yards, 1 dream
Photo Illustration: Robert O’Brien, The Rudder Association
Sports Column: Matthew Cobb, ‘Do or Die’: A&M must beat Miami to stay afloat
General News Photo: Robert O’Brien, Muster 2022
Website: The Battalion Staff, thebatt.com
General News Audio Story: Kenzie Finch, Episode 23: Exercising our civic duty
Honorable Mention
Editorial: The Battalion Staff, Print is not dead
Overall Design - Newspaper: Robert O’Brien, The Battalion — November 10, 2022
Feature Reporting - Audio: Jack Lee & Caroline Wilburn, Norman E. Borlaug: The Aggie who fed the world
Newscast - Audio: Kenzie Finch, Caroline Wilburn, Jamie Whitley & Amanda Hare, Episode 18: Books, ballots and Bush
General Column: Robert O’Brien, The tragedy of the Class of 2024 photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.