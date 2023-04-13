On April 13, The Battalion was named as the 2023 Adair Student Organization of the Year, in the Affiliated Category.
This award recognizes student organizations that demonstrate innovation, embody the Aggie Spirit, promote a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging and have affected the Texas A&M, local or global community.
To apply for this award, The Battalion submitted short response essay questions and an organizational resume. This awards process is overseen by the Student Organization Leadership and Development, a part of the Department of Student Activities under the Division of Student Affairs.
For this honor, The Battalion has been awarded $500 and will be in attendance at the upcoming Adair Awards Reception on May 4.
