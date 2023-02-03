Associated Collegiate Press: Clips & Clicks fall 2022
On Feb. 1, the Associated Collegiate Press, or ACP, announced the winners of the fall 2022 Clips & Clicks contest, as well as the leaders in the 2022-23 Clips & Clicks sweepstakes awards, in which The Battalion earned nine awards and is currently ranked first in the sweepstakes.

The Clips & Clicks contest honors work produced by college student journalists between May 28 and Dec. 7, 2022, and is the first segment of the Clips & Clicks Sweepstakes award, which will honor work from both the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters. Sweepstakes winners are determined via a points system, as outlined on ACP’s website and winners will be announced in June.

The Battalion earned a total of 76 points, giving it a 23-point lead over NCC News of Syracuse University. Of the awards earned, one was for graphics, six were for photography and two were for written work. Awards are listed below by category:

First Place: Informational Graphic: Cameron Johnson, Ring Day 

Ring Day

Second Place: News Photo: Ishika Samant: Protest: Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade Overturned

First Place: Feature Photo: Robert O’Brien, Gary Clark at RedBull SoundClash

Red Bull SoundClash 2022

Gary Clark Jr. performs on stage during the Red Bull SoundClash Houston at the 713 Music Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Third Place: Feature Photo: Cameron Johnson, Soccer Senior Night

Corps of Cadets Fall Festival

A member of the Corps of Cadets during Senior Night celebrations before A&M's match against Mizzou at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Fifth Place: Feature Photo: Megan Williams, In the light

In the light

First Place: Sports Photo: Robert O’Brien, Women’s swim: A&M vs. Rice

Women's Swimming vs. Rice

Sophomore Aviv Barzelay competes in the 200 yard backstroke during Texas A&M's meet against Rice at the Rec Center Natatorium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Honorable Mention: Sports Photo: Jonathan Taffet, Football vs. UMass

Football vs. UMass

Freshman RB Le'Veon Moss (28) pushes past UMass LB Nahji Logan (11) and DB Osei Dixon (13)  during a game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Kyle Field. (Jonathan Taffet/The Battalion)

First Place: Sports Story: Jordan Epp, Jimbo’s triple option: A&M’s QB problem

Third Place: Editorial: Editorial Board, Voting with a vengeance

