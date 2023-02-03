On Feb. 1, the Associated Collegiate Press, or ACP, announced the winners of the fall 2022 Clips & Clicks contest, as well as the leaders in the 2022-23 Clips & Clicks sweepstakes awards, in which The Battalion earned nine awards and is currently ranked first in the sweepstakes.
The Clips & Clicks contest honors work produced by college student journalists between May 28 and Dec. 7, 2022, and is the first segment of the Clips & Clicks Sweepstakes award, which will honor work from both the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters. Sweepstakes winners are determined via a points system, as outlined on ACP’s website and winners will be announced in June.
The Battalion earned a total of 76 points, giving it a 23-point lead over NCC News of Syracuse University. Of the awards earned, one was for graphics, six were for photography and two were for written work. Awards are listed below by category:
First Place: Informational Graphic: Cameron Johnson, Ring Day
Second Place: News Photo: Ishika Samant: Protest: Overturning of Roe v. Wade
First Place: Feature Photo: Robert O’Brien, Gary Clark at RedBull SoundClash
Third Place: Feature Photo: Cameron Johnson, Soccer Senior Night
Fifth Place: Feature Photo: Megan Williams, In the light
First Place: Sports Photo: Robert O’Brien, Women’s swim: A&M vs. Rice
Honorable Mention: Sports Photo: Jonathan Taffet, Football vs. UMass
First Place: Sports Story: Jordan Epp, Jimbo’s triple option: A&M’s QB problem
Third Place: Editorial: Editorial Board, Voting with a vengeance
To help support award-winning student journalism, donate to The Battalion via Friends of The Battalion or The Battalion Excellence Fund, both 501(c)(3) organizations.
