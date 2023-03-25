Batt Signal logo
On this week’s episode of The Batt Signal, assistant news editor Ana Renfroe hosts news writer Nicholas Gutteridge to discuss Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s plan to eliminate tenure and stop teaching critical race theory; news writer Diya Regi-Thomas shares an A&M project to reinvent the electric powertrain for aircraft.

Asst. news editor

Ana Renfroe is an English freshman and the assistant news editor for The Battalion.

