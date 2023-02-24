Batt Signal logo
Graphic by Cameron Johnson

On this week's episode of The Batt Signal, assistant news editor Ana Renfroe and news editor Caroline Wilburn discuss candidates for the upcoming student body president and Yell Leader elections. Ana shares contributed stories from news writer Sneha Bhale about this week’s passed student senate legislation and the impact of this year’s Women in Technology Conference.

Asst. news editor

Ana Renfroe is an English freshman and the assistant news editor for The Battalion.

