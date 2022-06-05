Kyle Rittenhouse will not be attending Texas A&M for the Fall 2022 semester, according to multiple sources.
Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on all counts after fatally shooting two men while injuring another during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., said he would be attending A&M this past week during an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show podcast.
Kyle Rittenhouse announces he’s going to Texas A&M live on the @charliekirk11 show. pic.twitter.com/0vXZ7kw8zI— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2022
However, according to a tweet from Kate McGee, a higher education reporter for the Texas Tribune, Rittenhouse will not be attending A&M this summer or fall. Rittenhouse also does not appear in the A&M student directory,where students can be found once they receive a Howdy Portal login,often following their admission to the university.
“[Kyle Rittenhouse] has not been admitted to Texas A&M this fall,” Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications Kelly Brown said in an email to The Battalion.
This is not the first time Rittenhouse has publicly stated his intention to attend a university without being admitted, according to Forbes Magazine. On Dec. 10, 2021, Forbes reported that even though Rittenhouse had made a public announcement that he would attend Arizona State, the university said he had not applied.
The Battalion reached out to McGee, who at the time of publication, was not able to reveal her source per Texas Tribune policy.
