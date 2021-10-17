Texas A&M has received numerous accolades from national magazines accrediting the university’s top-tier research opportunities, student enrollment, impressive staff and financial contributions.
According to Forbes Magazine, A&M was ranked No. 17 as one of the top public universities in the U.S. and No. 50 among all universities in the 2021 list of top colleges.
A&M’s research programs also continue to excel with over $1 billion in funding, resulting in Forbes ranking A&M as No. 40 for research among colleges across the country.
The U.S. News & World Report ranks A&M in many national categories. These rankings are based on various criteria, including faculty-student ratio, financial aid, research expenditures, etc. Forbes also ranked A&M as No. 10 within colleges in the South, and No. 45 as America’s Best Value College’s in 2019.
“Texas A&M University is a powerhouse that offers a myriad of impactful experiences to those involved — from our research that is conducted around the clock, to our knowledgeable and passionate base of professors, to the existence of the 12th Man, the [A&M] experience is one that is hard to beat,” Student Body President Natalie Parks said.
Recently, there has been a continual increase in research investments and projects through the university. Faculty Senate Speaker Dale Rice said this is a huge factor when it comes to ranking and, according to faculty, has really developed A&M’s reputation as a research experimental college. The public has started to take notice of the work the faculty and staff continue to provide, he said.
“A&M has really made a difference in recent years in a couple of ways,” Rice said. “One is the big push for research dollars. I think A&M has been much more successful in tapping into the kind of funding that supports major research projects undertaken by our faculty, and we have faculty doing absolutely amazing things.”
Patrick Louchouarn, interim vice provost and acting Dean of Faculties, said A&M is one of a small number of colleges in the U.S. that invest in over $1 billion per year in expenditures. This is the largest research expenditure of any institution in Texas and ranks very high nationally.
“It’s always important to look at the context for any rankings,” Louchouarn said.“The Forbes ranking provides a ranking of the 300 Best Value Colleges by amassing and comparing data on 645 colleges and universities across all 50 states. They score each college in quality, net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation and access for low-income students.”
One of the top qualities A&M is known for is the return investment of the institution. The Washington Monthly called it one of “The Best Bang for Buck” schools in the South, meaning how students can obtain notable degrees for affordable prices.
“Our graduation rates at [A&M] are pretty high because the university puts a strong focus on ensuring that our students graduate in four years. We also stand out as an institution which provides ‘more bang for your buck,’ as some may put it; for a world-class education, we offer tuition prices that are lower compared to other schools ranked on the chart,” Parks said.
The average salaries of A&M graduates compare highly to those of other universities. Parks also said the Aggie Network has more top-100 CEOs than any other university in the country. Forbes also made a point to mention the number of majors A&M offers and, specifically, the top programs offered through the College of Engineering. These recent top rankings of A&M continue to multiply, causing the state and the nation to greatly consider this institution as a leading foundation.
“I personally see rankings as a guide for continuous improvement. What they tell us about how we serve our students [or not] is very important,” Louchouarn said. “In this area, I know we strive to be first. And to be honest, in this ‘competition,' it is the students who benefit. I know we will continue to strive to better serve our students, the state and the nation and hope we will continue to be recognized for our efforts.”
