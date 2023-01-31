Editor's note: This story has been updated on Jan. 31 at 6:25 p.m. to include additional updates.
Texas A&M canceled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to poor weather conditions.
A Code Maroon was sent out around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 informing students and staff of the cancellation. Buses will not be operational and Aggie Dining will have modified hours, according to the alert. Libraries and recreational facilities will be closed, and all non-essential employees are given permission to work remotely. Essential workers are instructed by the alert to contact supervisors. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Memorial Student Center, or MSC, building will be open. However, staff at the help desk have been given the option to stay home and will not be checking out practice rooms or other equipment to students.
A&M's Arts and Sciences Career Fair Day 2 has been rescheduled for Feb. 6 in MSC 2300 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
