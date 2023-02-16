During their 75th Session, Texas A&M’s Student Senate voted to pass a bill supporting the implementation of Last Mile Autonomous Delivery, or LMAD, technology to be used campus wide.
The senate passed the “Robo-Revolution Resolution” on Feb. 8. The bill includes information regarding the safety of on campus LMAD technology, citing a study from The University of Northern Arizona where they found zero incidences of pedestrian/vehicle collisions resulting in injuries. The Student Senate said in the bill that they encourage the university to begin implementing the devices with Aggie Dining Services as soon as possible.
LMADs are autonomous robots that can be used for delivery services, according to their website. Other universities have been using various types of delivery robots for on campus food deliveries.
“The 75th Session of the Student Senate recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of technological capability ... to improve the campus ResLife experience, increase efficiency and productivity,” the bill reads.
The university’s goals of excellence and progress can be achieved through the implementation of LMAD and will reflect the culture and spirit of A&M, according to the bill.
“Texas A&M University has affirmed its commitment to the advancement, adoption and implementation of evolutionary and cutting-edge technology as a means of supporting the university's mission of providing the most excellent and valuable services and solutions to its students, faculty and staff,” the bill reads.
