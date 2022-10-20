Northgate housing options are being expanded due to the population increase.
The Northgate area is expanding its living quarters by bringing in the newest housing complex, The Rev. This specific complex is already in the process of moving forward with leasing contracts, online showings and soon-to-come in-person showings as well. The rising population has caused a need to expand not only with housing but convenience as well.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the recent increase of residents in the city has changed throughout the years.
“It used to be [that] Northgate did not have anything higher than three stories,” Mooney said. “We now have The Rise, Aspire, Traditions [and] The Domain. There are now three more [highrises] under construction.”
Mooney said the newest addition, The Rev, is expected to be much taller compared to other housing units in the Northgate area. All updates about The Rev can be found on their website.
“The Rev [is] going up right now at 19 stories, Aspire and [The] Rise are about [15] and [18] stories,” Mooney said.
Mooney spoke about other Northgate locations listed as student-housing development sites, including the half-acre property at Boyett Street and University Drive. The property currently houses Gig’em Food Mart and the Abu Omar Halal food truck and was listed for sale as a high-density student housing site for $5.2 million.
Biomedical sciences junior Taylor Moncrief said the appeal of close-quarters housing is largely one of convenience.
“I definitely think the [Northgate] area is beneficial to students,” Moncrief said. “I have seen a lot of growth in the area, not just with housing but also convenience.”
One of Northgate’s most convenient aspects is its proximity to campus. This proximity makes it easier for students to get to campus, often without the use of a vehicle.
“Things have evolved,” Mooney said. “With the university growing, it becomes necessary to try to find ways to be closer to campus. It is almost a hardship to have to drive to campus with the way it is spread out.”
Political science senior Hannah Mowrey said her experiences living at The Tradition, now called 12 North, on Northgate were positive.
“Where I lived was really close to campus,” Mowrey said. “It was a 10-minute walk to classes, and I had a bike to get to campus.”
Since these residencies are considered “student housing,” they can foster a sense of community similar to that of a college dorm. Being surrounded by other A&M students is another appealing factor for those seeking nearby housing.
“Overall, I really liked the location and met a lot of great people living on Northgate — more than any other apartment I’ve lived at,” Mowrey said. “I can’t stress enough how good the community was.”
Mooney said other businesses on Northgate are seeking to take advantage of the proximity to campus as well, even if they are not building a new residence.
“These areas would like to sell their space to students who would like to buy a parking space from them such as The Rise and Aspire,” Mooney said. “There may even be a little competition on pricing for parking.”
